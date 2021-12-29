7 homicides in 16 days: Here's what we know about recent Evansville killings

Evansville police were on the scene of a shooting on Kirkwood Drive on the city's East Side on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

EVANSVILLE — Seven in 16 days.

That’s how many people have died in recent Evansville homicides as the year lurches to a grim close.

The tally makes December the deadliest month of the year for the city, which has seen an estimated 22 homicides in the first 363 days of 2021.

The latest came Tuesday night, when police responded to a shots-fired call near the intersection of Third Avenue and Oregon Street and found a man lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, whom the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office hadn’t identified as of Wednesday morning, later died at Deaconess Downtown.

The killings took place between Dec. 12 and Dec. 28. The stories range from a man police say hit his girlfriend with a car during a domestic dispute to an alleged murder-for-hire plot that left an 18-year-old woman dead – and her brother accused of concocting the scheme.

Arrests have been made or warrants issued in six of the deaths, while a seventh remains unsolved. Here’s what we know about the victims and the cases.

Dec. 12

According to the probable cause affidavit, Carl Wayne Taylor Jr. called 911 around 1:50 a.m. He reportedly told dispatchers he had just run over his girlfriend with a car after she shot at him.

Melana Davis, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene near the 4000 block of North First Avenue. According to her obituary, she leaves behind a large family, including seven siblings.

Taylor was charged with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 4 felony, court records state. He could also face a habitual offender enhancement.

Dec. 14

At first, the 911 caller thought it was an overdose.

But when police responded to the 600 block of Cross Street just before 4 a.m., they found 18-year-old Trenton Gibson lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso. He later died at the hospital.

Story continues

Gibson was a former Boy Scout and “senior soldier” with the Salvation Army, his obituary stated. He worked at Taco Bell and loved fishing, baseball, and hanging out with his friends.

No one has been arrested in the shooting.

Dec. 14

Olivia Huggler and a sibling were unloading groceries in the garage at 809 Kirkwood Drive when a man in a camouflage mask approached them. He had a gun in his hand.

According to the affidavit, the gunman asked that another man step outside. He eventually began firing, killing Huggler and injuring two of her siblings.

Police arrested 18-year-old Daniel Lawrence Alvey and charged him with multiple felonies, including murder. But he reportedly told investigators he was “hired” to kill someone at the house and that the man who hired him was 25-year-old Samuel Steven Huggler – Olivia Huggler’s brother.

Police haven’t elaborated on a possible motive.

Among several other charges, Samuel Huggler has since been charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder – a Level 1 felony. If convicted, he and Alvey could both face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A senior in high school, Olivia Huggler loved to sing and play guitar, her obituary stated. She also started her own cleaning company.

Dec. 19

Evansville police found a child walking on Lodge Avenue around 3 a.m. According to 911 callers, the child had been wandering the neighborhood, telling people someone had shot their mom.

Officers walked with the child until they heard other children crying from inside a home at 1229 Lodge, the affidavit states. Inside, they found 27-year-old Samantha Robbins and 28-year-old Derek D. Johnson shot to death in a back bedroom.

According to the affidavit, the children later identified the shooter as Arthur Lee Jones IV, who they called “Uncle Art.” Jones, 29, has since been charged with two counts of murder. Prosecutors recommended he receive life without parole if convicted.

Appearing in court on Dec. 22 via a video feed from the Vanderburgh County jail, Jones said investigators had no probable cause to charge him with the slayings.

“Right now, they’re just slandering my name,” he said.

Johnson was a father of three children, while Robbins was a mother of two. They are survived by their respective parents and multiple siblings.

Dec. 21

The 911 call came in around 6:35 p.m.: a woman had been shot in the 1300 block of Savannah Drive.

The victim – later identified as 24-year-old Bre’osha Shene Suggs – later died at the hospital. Officers arrested a juvenile in the shooting and preliminarily charged them with reckless homicide. The accused shooter’s name hasn’t been released.

Friends rushed to Facebook to write tributes to Suggs in the aftermath. One called her “the sweetest person I know.”

Evansville police respond to a shooting near the intersection of Oregon Street and Third Avenue in Evansville Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Dec. 28

In an updated news release sent Wednesday morning, Evansville police said they’d issued an warrant for murder for 30-year-old Fabian L. Bennett. He’s described as a 5-foot-7, 245-pound Black male with short hair.

According to a narrative in the EPD’s daily report, the victim was shot in the street in front of a home in the 900 block of Oregon Street.

Officers wrote that when they arrived, two contractors hired to work for the victim said the shooter threatened the victim and shot him “as he attempted to retreat to his vehicle.” The shooter then reportedly went inside a nearby house.

Police obtained a search warrant for the Oregon Street home but didn't find the suspect inside.

