7 Hong Kong democracy leaders to be sentenced amid crackdown

  • Pro-democracy activists Martin Lee, center, and Albert Ho, left, arrive at a court in Hong Kong Friday, April 16, 2021. Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates, including Lee and pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are expected to be sentenced Friday for organizing a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Pro-democracy activist Martin Lee, center, arrives at a court in Hong Kong Friday, April 16, 2021. Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates, including Lee and pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are expected to be sentenced Friday for organizing a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Pro-democracy activist Martin Lee arrives at a court in Hong Kong Friday, April 16, 2021. Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates, including Lee and pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are expected to be sentenced Friday for organizing a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Pro-democracy activist Martin Lee, center, arrives at a court in Hong Kong Friday, April 16, 2021. Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates, including Lee and pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are expected to be sentenced Friday for organizing a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan, center, arrives at a court in Hong Kong Friday, April 16, 2021. Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates, including Lee, 82-year-old veteran activist Martin Lee and pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are expected to be sentenced Friday for organizing a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan, center, arrives at a court in Hong Kong Friday, April 16, 2021. Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates, including Lee, 82-year-old veteran activist Martin Lee and pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are expected to be sentenced Friday for organizing a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Protesters gesture with five fingers, signifying the "Five demands - not one less" outside a court in Hong Kong Friday, April 16, 2021. Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates, including 82-year-old veteran activist Martin Lee and pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are expected to be sentenced Friday for organizing a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Pro-democracy activist and barrister Margaret Ng arrives at a court in Hong Kong Friday, April 16, 2021. Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates, including 82-year-old veteran activist Martin Lee and pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are expected to be sentenced Friday for organizing a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Pro-democracy activist and barrister Margaret Ng arrives at a court in Hong Kong Friday, April 16, 2021. Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates, including 82-year-old veteran activist Martin Lee and pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are expected to be sentenced Friday for organizing a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Pro-democracy activist Martin Lee, arrives at a court in Hong Kong Friday, April 16, 2021. Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates, including 82-year-old veteran activist Martin Lee and pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are expected to be sentenced Friday for organizing a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • A pro-democracy supporter waves a British flag outside a court in Hong Kong Friday, April 16, 2021. Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates, including 82-year-old veteran activist Martin Lee and pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are expected to be sentenced Friday for organizing a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Diplomatic representatives from left, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, Australia and Canada wait to enter a court in Hong Kong Friday, April 16, 2021. Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates, including 82-year-old veteran activist Martin Lee and pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are expected to be sentenced Friday for organizing a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
1 / 12

Hong Kong Politics

Pro-democracy activists Martin Lee, center, and Albert Ho, left, arrive at a court in Hong Kong Friday, April 16, 2021. Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates, including Lee and pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are expected to be sentenced Friday for organizing a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEN SOO
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONG KONG (AP) — Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates, including 82-year-old veteran activist Martin Lee and pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are expected to be sentenced Friday for organizing a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing.

They were found guilty earlier this month of organizing and participating in a massive protest in August 2019, where an estimated 1.7 million people marched in opposition to a bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial. The seven are expected to submit pleas for more lenient punishment before sentencing is handed down. They face up to five years in prison.

Their convictions were the latest blow to the city's flagging democracy movement, amid an ongoing crackdown by Beijing and Hong Kong authorities on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Beijing had pledged to allow the city to retain civil liberties not permitted in mainland China for 50 years after the former British colony reverted to Chinese rule in 1997, but recently has ushered in a series of measures, including a national security legislation and electoral reforms, that many fear are a step closer to making Hong Kong no different from cities on the mainland.

Under the new rules, Hong Kong residents can be held legally liable for any speech opposing China's government and the ruling Communist Part or perceived colluding with hostile foreign political groups or individuals. Electoral changes mean just 20 out of 90 Legislative Council members will be directly elected and Beijing will retain even tighter control over the body that picks Hong Kong's future chief executives.

The seven expected to receive sentencing Friday include Lee, a lawyer and former lawmaker known as Hong Kong’s “father of democracy” for his advocacy of human rights and democracy in the city dating to the British colonial era; Lai, an entrepreneur and and founder of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily tabloid; and Lee Cheuk-yan, a pro-democracy activist and former lawmaker known for helping to organize annual candlelight vigils in Hong Kong on the anniversary of the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

“I’m ready to face the penalty and sentencing and I’m proud that I can walk with the people of Hong Kong for this democracy,” Lee Cheuk-yan said ahead of the court session, as supporters held up signs condemning political persecution. “We will walk together even in darkness, we will walk with hope in our hearts.”

Lawyers Albert Ho and Margaret Ng, as well as former lawmakers Leung Kwok-hung and Cyd Ho, were also among the seven found guilty.

According to their convictions, six of the seven defendants carried a banner that criticized police and called for reforms as they left Victoria Park and led a procession through the center of the city. The other defendant, Margaret Ng, joined them on the way and helped carry the banner.

Lai, together with Lee Cheuk-yan and a former lawmaker Yeung Sum, have also been convicted of taking part in another unauthorized assembly on Aug. 31, 2019. All three have pleaded guilty. They are expected to be sentenced later Friday, after the first case, and face up to five years in prison.

While Hong Kong's government dropped the extradition bill in the face of widespread opposition, demonstrators expanded their list of demands to include electoral reforms for the chief executive and an inquiry into police tactics targeting protesters. Those were sternly refused by the authorities and protests grew increasingly violent until the opposition prevailed in local district council elections.

Beijing then imposed a sweeping national security law, and Hong Kong authorities postponed elections for the Legislative Council, citing coronavirus precautions. Most opposition figures have since been jailed, intimidated into silence or sought asylum abroad and authorities have decreed that only those considered to be true Chinese patriots will be allowed to hold office in future.

Recommended Stories

  • Fourth Idaho resident is arrested in storming of Capitol on Jan. 6. Here’s what we know

    The charges include allegedly assaulting police officers.

  • Japan's Suga comes to US for China-focused talks with Biden

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrived in Washington on Thursday for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden meant to show the strength of the two nations' security alliance at a time when both are concerned with China’s growing economic and military clout. Friday's talks will be Biden's first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since he took office, and they follow four years of uncertainty for the Japan-U.S. alliance under former President Donald Trump’s administration. Japan's Foreign Ministry said Suga hopes to reaffirm the alliance's “strong bond” and discuss a multinational effort to defend democratic values and counter China’s growing global influence and disputed territorial claims.

  • Analysis: More wheat feeding and pig disease outbreaks pose double threat to China soymeal demand

    China's wheat feeding to pigs and poultry has dented demand for alternate feeds and clouded the market outlook for soybean meal and other key ingredients used by the country's massive feed sector, analysts and traders said. Greater feed use of wheat, which has more protein than corn, has also cut demand for soymeal, the main protein source in livestock rations, putting further pressure on crushing margins. "One reason is African swine fever, the other key factor is large-scale substitution of wheat for corn in feed," Zou said.

  • Pigs Are Seen as Next Big Thing in Xinjiang as Cotton Dims

    (Bloomberg) -- China should build more pig farms in Xinjiang as its cotton industry is under threat from declining soil fertility, according to a government researcher, commenting after some international companies avoided fiber produced in the region over allegations of forced labor.Hog farming could become a pillar industry in the region and supply 10% of the nation’s output, up from 1% now, wrote Mei Xinyu, a think-tank researcher at the commerce ministry. Xinjiang already grows more than 80% of the country’s cotton, and some of those pig farms would replace fields sown to the fiber that have been degraded.The suggestion comes after the U.S. banned imports of textile products containing cotton from Xinjiang in protest over alleged ill-treatment of its ethnic Uighur Muslim minority, and several western countries slapped sanctions on China over the same issue.Cotton is the most profitable crop in the region, and rotation to other crops is not in the interests of growers and hard to achieve on a large scale, Mei said on the WeChat account of Beijing News, a government-run newspaper. The only feasible option is to build more hog farms, he said, and they can use local grain to feed the pigs or import supplies from neighboring countries.Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a military-affiliated entity, and other groups have already started building several large-scale pig farms, which will increase output significantly in the next two years. In the meantime, animal waste from the farms could be used to boost soil fertility, which has been exhausted by extensive use of chemical fertilizer, said Mei.“The most desirable way to solve this problem is to raise pigs and grow cotton simultaneously, and return a large amount of manure from pig farms to the fields after treatment to enhance soil fertility and increase profits,” Mei said.China should expand hog farms in areas like Xinjiang and Heilongjiang, which are less population-intensive than the inland provinces like Sichuan, Hunan and Henan which dominate the country’s pork production, Mei said. Outbreaks of African swine fever that started in 2018 slashed hog herds by as much as half and sent meat imports spiraling to a record.(Updates with details from the report throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, others to be sentenced for illegal assembly

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and nine other pro-democracy activists are expected to be sentenced on Friday after they were found guilty of participating in unauthorised assemblies during anti-government protests in 2019. It would be the first time that Lai, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democratic activists, who has been in jail since December after being denied bail in a separate national security trial, will receive a sentence. Lai was found guilty in two separate trials earlier in April for illegal assemblies on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31 2019, respectively.

  • David Price, Jason Heyward among 100-plus players donating salary to support racial equity in baseball

    Players will donate their salaries from Jackie Robinson Day on Thursday.

  • Nets choose resting Kevin Durant over reward of East's top seed in loss to 76ers

    The Nets drew a clear line in the sand on Wednesday, prioritizing extreme caution when it comes to the health of their superstar trio over a tiebreaker with the 76ers for the East's No. 1 seed.

  • China ramps up vaccination drive with free eggs, other goods

    China's success at controlling the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a population that has seemed almost reluctant to get vaccinated. After a slow start, China is now giving millions of shots a day. A top government doctor, Zhong Nanshan, has announced a June goal of vaccinating 560 million of the country’s 1.4 billion people.

  • Hilaria Baldwin Misses Daughter Lost Before Her 'Two Rainbow Babies': 'My Heart Has Gotten to Grow'

    "There is not a day that goes by where I do not miss their older sister, who we lost at 16 weeks," Hilaria Baldwin says

  • 'Denmark is waging psychological war': Trauma for Syrian refugees  facing controversial deportation

    Asmaa al-Natoor never thought she would be comparing her adopted homeland of Denmark to her native Syria from which she fled. "He kills us with missiles directly," she says of Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad. "But the Danish government is waging a psychological war.” Ms al-Natoor is one of dozens of Syrian refugees who have been told their temporary residency in the seemingly progressive haven of Denmark has been revoked. Denmark ruled Syria safe for return last month, the first country in Europe to do so. Ms al-Natoor was encouraged to speak up after a fellow Syrian refugee, 61-year-old Akram Bathish, died of a heart attack just weeks after receiving notice from the immigration services.

  • A look at new Biden administration sanctions against Russia

    The Biden administration on Thursday rolled out a sweeping set of sanctions on Russia over its election interference, hacking campaigns and other malign activity. The Treasury Department sanctioned 16 people and 16 entities related to Russia’s election interference efforts. Additionally, the department took new action to sanction Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a backer of the Internet Research Agency, which carried out Russia’s election interference campaign in 2016, and Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian intelligence agent who falsely claimed Ukraine was behind the 2016 interference effort.

  • 'Our American way of policing is on trial': Law enforcement officers respond to Chauvin trial

    While some officers see the trial as an example of a rogue officer being held accountable, others see it as a sign that the country has turned against them.

  • Head of Tokyo Olympics again says games will not be canceled

    The head of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday was again forced to assure the world that the postponed games will open in just over three months and not be canceled despite surging COVID-19 cases in Japan. Organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto was asked at a news conference if there were any conditions under which the Olympics would be canceled. The questions come as the general secretary of ruling LDP political party and the No. 2 in charge, Toshihiro Nikai, raised the possibility the day before.

  • Special Report: Health official alleges ‘sexual slavery’ in Tigray; women blame soldiers

    The young mother was trying to get home with food for her two children when she says soldiers pulled her off a minibus in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, claiming it was overloaded. The woman, 27, is among hundreds who have reported that they were subjected to horrific sexual violence by Ethiopian and allied Eritrean soldiers after fighting broke out in November in the mountainous northern region of Ethiopia, doctors said. Some women were held captive for extended periods, days or weeks at a time, said Dr Fasika Amdeselassie, the top public health official for the government-appointed interim administration in Tigray.

  • Shop Troye Sivan’s Eclectic Home Style

    Take a page out of the stylish young star's book, from must-have splurges to affordable accessories Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • White House: U.S. intelligence has only 'low to moderate confidence' in Russian bounties reports

    President Biden on Thursday announced the expulsion of 10 Russian officials from the U.S. and new sanctions to target various Russian actions against U.S. interests, including interfering it U.S. elections, the SolarWinds hack, Moscow's crackdown on dissidents, and its occupation or Ukraine's Crimea region. Biden did not mention, or sanction Russia over, bounties Russian intelligence allegedly paid Afghan militants to kill U.S. troops. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at Thursday's press briefing that a review Biden ordered of classified reports found that intelligence community has only "low to moderate confidence" in the bounties reports. "The reason that they have low to moderate confidence in this judgment is in part because it relies on detainee reporting, and due to the challenging environment and also due to the challenging operating environment in Afghanistan," Psaki said. "So it's challenging to gather this intelligence and this data." She said there's strong evidence Russia's GRU intelligence service interacts with Afghanistan's criminal networks. The charge that Russia was paying bounties on U.S. forces since 2019, first reported by The New York Times in June 2020, was used as a cudgel against former President Donald Trump, who claimed he had not been briefed on the intelligence and did not raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden, who was among those attacking Trump over the reported Russian bounties, did bring it up with Putin in their first phone call after he was inaugurated, the White House said. The readout of Biden's call with Putin on Tuesday did not mention the bounties. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planMatt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leaderPhiladelphia teacher sells thousands of cheesesteaks to take mom on trip of a lifetime

  • US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit

    President Joe Biden on Friday receives Japan's prime minister for his first in-person summit, with the leaders expected to announce a $2 billion 5G initiative as part of a concerted US push to compete with China.

  • MLS 2021: Austin FC built in pandemic and ready to play

    Texas' capital city finally has a major league sports franchise to call its own. All it took was a fight with another city over an attempted Major League Soccer team move before the granting of an expansion franchise, a bruising spat among Austin city council members over land for a new stadium, and navigating the unknowns of an economy-crushing pandemic to build the facility and a roster of players. Sprinkle in a dose of celebrity Zen and sizzle from Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who is part of the investor group behind Austin FC, and the club is ready to roll into MLS as the league’s 27th and newest franchise.

  • Biden to cancel Trump's pandemic food aid after high costs, delivery problems

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Yogurt was everywhere as volunteers opened boxes of fruit, frozen meat and dairy products that had shifted and spilled in transit to a food bank in Walworth County, Wisconsin. The food came from The Farmers to Families Food Box program that the Trump administration launched to feed out-of-work Americans with food rescued from farmers who would otherwise throw it away as the coronavirus pandemic upended food supply chains. The government hired hundreds of private companies last spring to buy food no longer needed by restaurants, schools and cruise ships and haul it to overwhelmed food banks.

  • 'A cry for an acknowledgement:' U.S. House Democrats urge reparations bill

    Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday will try to advance a bill that could lead to reparations for Black Americans as part of a broader effort to address centuries of enslavement followed by modern-day institutional racism. It faces an uphill climb in Congress, where prominent Republicans oppose the measure and none have joined the 175 Democrats who signed on as co-sponsors. Representative Jim Jordan, the senior Republican on the House Judiciary Committee that is scheduled to vote on the measure on Wednesday, intends to oppose it, an aide said.