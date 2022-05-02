HOLMDEL, NJ — Patch reviews this past week's top stories around Holmdel.

7 Hospitalized Following Crash On GSP In Holmdel: Police

A multi-vehicle collision on the Garden State Parkway has left seven people hospitalized in Holmdel, said New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota.



Holmdel, Hazlet High Schools Are Among 2022's Best: U.S. News

Holmdel High School is the 68th best high school in New Jersey and Hazlet's Raritan High School ranked 227th, according to U.S. News & World Report. The publication's new rankings include nearly 24,000 high schools across the nation.

Mother's Day 2022 Brunch: Bring Mom To These Holmdel Brunch Spots

Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8, is still a few weeks away, but if you plan to treat your mother to brunch or dinner out, reservations may fill up quickly in Holmdel as the nation approaches the most normal celebration of moms since the COVID-19 pandemic began.



Commemorate Soldiers Killed In Vietnam War At Holmdel Memorial

The Vietnam Veterans' Memorial in Holmdel is partnering with the Republic of Vietnam Descendants to host a day of remembrance to honor veterans for their bravery and sacrifice during the Vietnam War.

2 Holmdel High School Students Win National Merit Scholarships

Two students from Holmdel have earned National Merit Scholarships, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced on Wednesday. Only students winning corporate-sponsored scholarships were announced so far; more may be announced later.





Thank you for reading! Have a news tip, correction or comment? Email vianella.burns@patch.com. Learn more about posting announcements or events to your local Patch site. Subscribe to your local Patch newsletter here.





7 Hospitalized Following Crash On GSP In Holmdel: Around Holmdel originally appeared on the Holmdel-Hazlet Patch