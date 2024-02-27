7 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth, officials say

A multiple vehicle accident on the Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth injured at least seven people and resulted in lane closures Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash took place in the 11000 block of Chisholm Trail Parkway northbound.

One of the vehicles caught fire, according to Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson Craig Trojacek, but the blaze has been put out. A vehicle ended up on its side, but no one was trapped inside, Trojacek said.

DFW Scanner reported around 7:20 a.m. that all northbound lanes of the Chisholm Trail Parkway were closed.

Rollover w/ Fire (Fort Worth) Engine 36, Engine 39, Medstar, and DPS are working a serious crash on northbound Chisholm Trail Parkway between FM 1187 and McPherson Blvd. One vehicle overturned with reports of a vehicle on fire as well. All northbound lanes of CTP are closed. Take… pic.twitter.com/IsGswcc9Cv — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) February 27, 2024

Five people with minor injuries were taken to a Fort Worth hospital, according to MedStar spokesperson Matt Zavadsky. Two others were treated and released at the scene.

