7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting early Sunday, police say

After a large fight broke out in the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue shots were fired injuring seven people around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Six victims were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and one person self-transported to AdventHealth after sustaining varying degrees of injuries from the gunfire. All seven victims, however, are in stable condition, said OPD Chief Eric D. Smith.

At this time OPD has not identified a suspect and is asking for anyone in the area at the time of the shooting to call OPD at 911 or call or text Crimeline at **8477(TIPS).

OPD is also working with businesses in the area to recover any videos of the incident.

OPD said they have increased security measures and resources in the area and are looking to further increase them soon.

The investigation is still ongoing.