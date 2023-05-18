7 inmates at Washington jail hospitalized after suspected fentanyl overdose

Seven inmates incarcerated at a Washington state prison were hospitalized after experiencing “a medical emergency,” which authorities suspect was triggered by exposure to fentanyl.

First responders flocked to the Snohomish County Jail, about 30 miles north of Seattle, Wednesday night, according to a series of tweets posted by Everett Fire Department. The agency classified it as a “multiple casualty incident” involving seven inmates at the detention facility.

Deputies observed the inmates acting strangely during a routine check around 7:30 p.m. Their behavior appeared to be consistent with symptoms of an overdose caused by the drug fentanyl. They all received several doses of Narcan and were rushed to Providence Hospital.

Four of the inmates are already set to be discharged from the hospital and returned to the jail, KOMO reported. There were no fatalities.

In total, 23 fire and EMS units responded.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into the incident at the jail, which houses roughly 875 inmates across a “general housing module” and specialized housing.

The module where the overdoses took place was placed under a temporary lockdown

Fentanyl is an incredibly potent, synthetic opioid that can sometimes be found laced with other drugs. Its effects can be deadly, and health officials have warned its role in drug overdoses nationwide is becoming increasingly prevalent.

Since 2016, the rate of fentanyl overdose deaths has spiked by 279%, according to the National Center for Health Statistics’ National Vital Statistics System