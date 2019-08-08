7 Jobs You Can Do at Home With Open Positions This August

Living with a chronic illness, disability or mental health condition is not always compatible with working. Your job wants you up and functioning full speed at the same time every day, but your illness isn’t always on board. When it comes to working, sometimes you may need to be a little bit creative.

Creativity in your work life can mean different things for everybody. Maybe it’s asking for accommodations at the office you commute to every day. Maybe for now it’s picking up a few freelance gigs when you’re up for it, or you might need to shift around how, when and where you work. That was the case for Mighty contributor Jennifer Ishbel Bell, which she shared in her article, “How to Cultivate Your Work-Life Options When You Have a Chronic Illness“:

I work for myself part of the time and have a part-time work-from-home job too. It’s nothing like what I did before — it’s not even what my qualifications and studies prepared me for. I spend most of my time now helping overwhelmed professionals stay with sass or leave with class, in a spoonie-friendly environment, and the rest of my time teaching English online. It’s different to anything I could have imagined but it gives me the flexibility I need to give my body what it needs when it needs it, and most importantly I am happier than I ever was.

If finding a gig you can do from home sounds like something you want to try, here are seven companies with open remote jobs you can apply for this August:

An email service like MailChimp, SmartrMail is a start-up technology company with a small team that’s looking for an extra hand. According to the company’s website, the team is international — employees live in Australia, Portugal, Lithuania, the U.S. and Nicaragua — so candidates across the globe are welcome to apply. Not many details on benefits outside of a flexible work environment.

The Details:

Position open right now: Customer Success Coordinator

Location/s: International

How To Find Other Remote SmartrMail Jobs:

SmartrMail doesn’t have a careers page on its website, so head here to see what’s available and look for “remote” in the listing.

The entire staff of Breeze works remotely across the U.S. to provide small- to medium-sized churches with management software that’s easy to use. The company stated both part- and full-time staff are eligible to participate in a 401K plan and full-time workers can expect health benefits, including dental, and paid time off.

The Details:

Position open right now: Breeze Advisor

Location/s: U.S.

How To Find Other Remote Breeze Jobs:

All of Breeze’s jobs can be done from home, so from the company’s careers page, choose the team you’re interested in to apply.

Noddus is a content company that offers services such as branding, communications and public relations strategy. According to the Noddus website, some of its clients have included Amazon, BMW, Samsung, Toyota and Warner Brothers. No mention of benefits. Open positions indicate Noddus is hiring in Europe and the U.K. (as well as remote).

The Details:

Position open right now: Junior Creative

Location/s: Europe, U.K.

How To Find Other Remote Noddus Jobs:

From the company’s careers page, search the listings and look for “remote” in a job’s location description.

A lifestyle publication covering everything from weird bagel slicing to updates on when you can get your hands on a pumpkin spice latte, Diply has openings on its writing and editing staff. Per the company’s website, benefits for employees may include full benefits and the ability to work adapted hours.

The Details:

Position open right now: Assignment Editor, Parenting

Location/s: Canada

How To Find Other Remote Diply Jobs:

Look at each description on Diply’s open jobs. Most list a physical location but will note if they also accept remote applications.

Love a good, comprehensive study guide? If so, SuperSummary may be for you. The company creates long-form guides to help students keep up with their most difficult subjects and dig deeper into their assigned reading. Current openings with SuperSummary are freelance, which likely means no benefits included.

The Details:

Position open right now: Associate Editor

Location/s: U.S.

How To Find Other Remote SuperSummary Jobs:

Look at SuperSummary’s job listings and you’ll see the word “remote” in the listing if it’s available as a work-from-home job.