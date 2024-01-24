7 Kansas City area chefs and restaurants are up for James Beard Awards. Here’s the list

The James Beard Foundation announced semifinalist nominees for its 2024 awards Tuesday, and several Kansas City area chefs and operations made the cut.

Affäre was nominated for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. The contemporary German restaurant in the Crossroads opened in 2012.

Drastic Measures was nominated for Outstanding Bar. The Shawnee cocktail lounge was a finalist in the category last year.

Jeff Workman of The Campground was nominated for Best Emerging Chef. Workman joined the West Bottoms restaurant last year after several years as executive sous chef at Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room.

In the Best Chef: Midwest category, three local chefs received semifinalist recognition: Romain Monnoyeur of Westport Cafe, Katie Liu-Sung of Chewology and Johnny Leach of The Town Company.

And an hour west of Kansas City, Rozz Petrozz of Saltwell Farm Kitchen — a farm-to-table kitchen in rural Overbrook, Kansas — was also nominated in the category.

The awards, sometimes called the Oscars of the restaurant world, recognize those who “are creating exceptional food, food media content, and better food systems, while demonstrating a commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive,” according to the James Beard Foundation.

Finalists will be announced Wednesday, April 3, and the awards ceremony will be held Monday, June 10, in Chicago. KC’s Yoli Tortilleria took home an award last year for Outstanding Bakery.