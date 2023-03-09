7 killed, more injured in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness center in Hamburg, Germany

Multiple people were killed Thursday night in a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness center in Hamburg, Germany.

According to local reports, seven people were killed and at least eight others were injured at the Kingdom Hall house of worship in the Gross Borstel district around 9 p.m. local time while an event was happening.

“We only know that several people died here; several people are wounded, they were taken to hospitals,” police spokesman Holger Vehren said.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is not known.

However, police have said the gunman is among those who died at the scene. It appears the attacker was the reported seventh death.

“We have no indications of a perpetrator on the run,” the police spokesperson said.

Witnesses told n-tv television they heard 12 shots. Police arrived at the scene and found multiple people with gunshot wounds on the ground floor before another shot was heard from upstairs.

“The officers themselves also heard a shot coming from the upper floors of the building. They went upstairs and also found a body there,” the spokesperson said, adding that law enforcement did not have to use their guns at the scene.

Shortly after the tragedy occurred, Hamburg Police wrote on Twitter that there was “no reliable information” about the shooter’s motive and urged the public not to speculate.

“So far, there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime. We ask that you do not share unsecured assumptions and/or spread rumors,” the police wrote.

This is a developing story.

With News Wire Services