7 kitchen trends that'll up your game in 2023

Just like in the world of fashion, kitchen trends change as time goes on. Whether it's related to current events outside of our control (think: the pandemic and inflation), or aesthetic impulses driven by what we see in the media (looking at you, green cabinets!), we can always rely on constant innovation and shifts in the market.

If you're interested in upgrading your kitchen appliances to match 2023 kitchen trends, we've got all the information to fuel your shopping spree.

Whether you're ready to dip your toes into induction cooking, splurge on a Wi-Fi-compatible appliance, or invest in a tool that can teach you how to cook, we're here to guide you through all of the latest trends in the kitchen.

1. Induction cooking: Safer and more efficient

The Bosch HIS8655U is just one of the many stellar induction ranges we've tested.

If you're concerned about the potential health hazard of your gas stove—or are just intrigued by the benefits of induction cooking—you're not alone.

Induction ranges and cooktops have been exploding in popularity in recent years, and that trend isn't going anywhere. It's not hard to see why: Through rigorous testing, we've found that induction is actually superior to gas and electric cooking in many ways.

Induction typically heats much faster than gas or electric, taking as little as half the time to boil water in some of our tests. It also performs much better than traditional electric when it comes to precise temperature control, for tasks like melting, simmering, and searing.

Plus, induction cooktops never get hot to the touch (it works with electromagnetic energy—yay, science!), making them a safer choice around kids and an easier match for routine cleaning.

Luckily, as induction becomes more of a common household option in the United States, investing in an induction range doesn't have to mean opting for a high-end appliance (although, there are plenty of those options, like this Bosch induction range too). More affordable induction ranges—like the Frigidaire Gallery FGIH3047VF—have impressed us with all the excellence of induction without the hefty price tag.

Alternatively, you could get your feet wet with a portable induction burner, which can help you get comfortable with induction cooking before having to undergo any major installations.

2. Smart appliances: Making life easier

Smart appliances in the kitchen are getting even smarter, with semi-automatic stand mixers and ovens with AI features.

Communicating with our household machines isn't just for futuristic TV anymore, it's a very accessible reality.

From coffee makers and air fryers to fridges and ovens, kitchen appliances are getting smarter. And these machines are only getting more feature-rich as time goes on.

We've tested an array of smart appliances and have been impressed by their ease-of-use and functionality. The Tovala smart oven, for example, can set time and temperatures for frozen fries in seconds after scanning a barcode.

The GE Profile Stand Mixer can sense when ingredients are adequately mixed and stop on its own. And certain smart ranges can respond to voice commands for hands-free cooking.

There are even smart faucets on the market that can respond to voice commands by automatically dispensing anything from a tablespoon to a gallon of water on their own.

A trip to CES 2023 only confirmed that these smart habits are here to stay. Among the award-winning products we saw, brands like LG and Samsung announced their newest innovations that are set to launch this year, including AI Pro Cooking in select ovens and ranges.

3. Sustainability: From plastic alternatives to energy efficiency

Sustainability in the kitchen can start small, by bringing in alternatives to plastic, and go big with updated appliances.

A push towards sustainability in the kitchen certainly isn't going anywhere, especially as we notice more tangible impacts of climate change.

Now that we have the technology to help mitigate these impacts, you can find more sustainable kitchen initiatives on the market. Take Electrolux, for instance—in addition to the single-door refrigerators and freezers that are designed to minimize food waste, it is launching the first-ever refrigerator with 70% recycled plastic liners this year.

Samsung's new fridge models also feature an AI Energy Mode, which works to sense usage patterns and reduce energy consumption. This should help to both lower energy costs and carbon footprints over time.

This move toward a more sustainable kitchen can exist on a smaller scale, too. Think bamboo cutting boards over plastic, reusable silicone bags for sous vide, and beeswax wrap over plastic cling.

4. Customizable appliances: Fashionable finishes and more

Why should your fridge look the same every day? LG and Samsung are bringing life to your biggest kitchen appliance.

With work-from-home habits becoming a mainstay, many are interested in changing up the look of their homes regularly.

Enter the already iconic Samsung Bespoke line, which launched in 2021 and features fridges with colorful panels that can be swapped in and out with little effort.

Now, Samsung is expanding its offerings with new Bespoke fridges that allow users to upload their own images—so the design options are truly endless.

And LG is getting in on the fun, too. The brand's new MoodUp refrigerator features LED door panels that change color with the press of a button via the ThinQ app. They can even change to the beat of the music played through a built-in speaker.

Other appliances can get regular glow-ups, too. GE Café Appliances offer custom kitchen hardware with sleek finishes—like matte black and brushed copper—that can be swapped in and out whenever you want to give your kitchen a facelift.

Beyond aesthetics, functional appliance customizations are growing in popularity as well. This is evident in fridges like the Samsung Bespoke RF29BB8600AP and Frigidaire Gallery FG4H2272UF, which boast flexible-temperature drawers that can be customized to set temperatures (including below-zero!). The Bespoke can even be organized with adjustable dividers to organize food, ice, or wine bottles to your liking.

If you want to give your wine stash extra TLC, the new Dometic DrawBar goes above and beyond. This customizable wine cooler can be adjusted to five different set temperatures to best suit whatever wine variety you have on hand. It also features a humidity tray for a superior cooling environment, so you can reach sommelier status at your next dinner party.

5: Coffee, coffee, coffee: High-quality java at home

You don't have to be a trained barista to make high quality coffee at home.

Another direct result of work-from-home habits, high-quality, low-effort coffee machines are entering the market with intense speed. Whether it’s every day or a hybrid schedule, when people aren’t commuting to the office they still need to get their caffeine fix from somewhere.

Automatic coffee and espresso machines, like the Spinn, Café Affetto and De'Longhi TrueBrew, are bringing barista-level drinks to kitchen countertops.

They don't require a learning curve: These machines often feature built-in grinders, a simple control panel, and no need to study up on portafilters or tamping.

These coffee and espresso makers brew delicious coffee at the touch of a button, and require little upkeep.

6. Connected cooking tools: Upping your culinary game

These new smart appliances want to teach you how to become a pro in the kitchen.

Anyone can cook!

Yes, this is a quote from classic Disney film Ratatouille, but it's also a sentiment echoed by several products that want to help beginners get more comfortable in the kitchen.

Take the Tramontina Guru Smart Cooking Solution, for example, which was introduced at CES 2023 and will be launching later this year. This set includes an induction cooktop, a stainless steel sauce pan, a ceramic nonstick frying pan, and a set of measuring tools.

The only thing you need to get started on some induction cooking is a recipe. Luckily, the Tramontina app has you covered, with over 200 recipes that include step-by-step guidance. The connected app can even adjust the temperature of the cooktop and automatically time each cooking step. With it, you'll become a pro in no time.

Another groundbreaking product launching this year that's designed to help intimidated home cooks: Typhur Sous Vide Station. This machine demystifies the French cooking technique by including everything you need for sous vide cooking—a water tank, circulator, vacuum-sealed bags and a handheld vacuum sealer—all in one place.

The best part? It features a built-in screen, where you can find recipes and step-by-step video instructions for the most seamless sous vide experience.

7. Antimicrobial and antibacterial surfaces: Germs be gone!

Post-pandemic kitchens have seen a focus on germ-free living.

In a post-pandemic world, it makes sense that a lot of us are more aware of germs and viruses that are hanging around in the house.

That's why antibacterial products like MicroBan—which is designed to protect against bacteria forming on surfaces for up to 24 hours—have become more popular for a cleaner home.

It's also made folks more attracted to antimicrobial surfaces in the home, like copper sinks, which have been proven to naturally reduce levels of bacteria on its own.

Quartz is another material resistant to germs, thanks to its extremely dense and nonporous material. Plus, it looks fantastic on countertops.

