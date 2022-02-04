7 Last-Minute Valentine’s Getaways That Won’t Cost a Fortune

You might have spent Valentine’s Day 2021 at home with dinner and a bottle of wine, still grounded because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Safer celebrations exist this year, and a quick getaway with your loved one could provide a much-needed break to reconnect.

Maybe a trip to a snowy town where you’ll cuddle by the fire? A weekend at the beach? Or the thrill of the big city?

GOBankingRates put together a list of seven places that could fit the bill for your Valentine’s Day getaway, and they won’t break the bank for a night or two away from home (please note that hotel prices are listed without taxes). Plus, each destination offers the chance to make some magical memories and plenty to do at little to no cost.

Build Your Own Package

Many hotels across the country will put together a romantic “extra” package for Valentine’s Day. It could include champagne, flowers, candy and chocolate-covered strawberries waiting for you in your room, or dinner at the on-site restaurant and a couple’s massage in the property’s spa. But those niceties will add a considerable amount to your bill. If you’re driving to your destination, pack the champagne and such and surprise your loved one, or stop in at a local store upon your arrival to pick up the treats. You also could arrange a less expensive dinner or massage in town.

Valentine’s Day Getaways

Here are some travel options if you’re looking for a last-minute Valentine’s Day getaway.

Ellicott City, Maryland

Cost: Expect to pay about $125 per night for lodging.

If you’re history buffs, Ellicott City is an ideal spot for a quick getaway. Founded in the late 1700s as a mill town, Ellicott City still has many historic structures, including the oldest standing railroad station in the country and a late 1800s finishing school for girls. Take a walking tour of yesteryear and enjoy the slower pace of life — and each other’s company — for a few days. It has a quaint Main Street filled with restaurants, a distillery and wine and coffee cafes.

Kennebunkport, Maine

Cost: Hotel rooms start at less than $100 per night in the area.

The coastal town has the billing of “New England’s most romantic city,” and while it’s a summer paradise, there’s plenty to see and do in the area this time of year. Bundle up for a romantic walk along the beach, go ice skating, shop the boutiques and antique shops, strap on the cross-country skis or ride in a horse-drawn carriage. If the town name sounds familiar, here’s why: It was the summer home of former President George H.W. Bush.

Las Vegas

Cost: Las Vegas has hotels priced from budget to luxurious, but you don’t have to pay more than $100 per night.

Who says Las Vegas is all glitz and no romance? That can’t be true. About 6,000 couples get married in Las Vegas each month, fueling what NPR reports is a $2 billion-a-year industry. See the city from 50 stories up at the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck (hint: a very romantic place to propose), watch the Fountains of Bellagio, go wine tasting at the Vegas Valley Winery, or if your budget allows, take in a show such as The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil.

Miami

Cost: Expect to pay at least $125 for a hotel room.

How does a winter getaway to sunny Miami sound? There’s so much to do at free or little cost, starting with spending a day at the famed South Beach or at one of the city’s other beaches — some of which are dog-friendly if you’re traveling with your pet. Explore the art deco buildings that have served as a backdrop in countless movies. In the city, take one of the free trains and trolleys to reach one of the many shops, museums and romantic restaurants.

New York City

Cost: Hotel rooms start at about $125 a night.

Is there anything more romantic than the final scene of “Sleepless in Seattle,” where the characters played by Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan meet atop the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day, then walk off hand in hand into what we can presume is a beautiful future? New York is a city full of romantic adventures waiting for you — many of them free. Stroll through Central Park, which just might be covered in a blanket of snow. Enjoy the view of the city on a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge or stop into one of New York’s rooftop bars (yes, they are open in winter) for a drink.

Paris, Texas

Cost: Hotel rooms go for around $70 and up per night.

If France’s Paris — the “City of Love” — is out of your price range, try Paris, Texas. The North Texas city calls itself “The Second Largest Paris in the World,” and it even has its own 65-foot-tall Eiffel Tower topped with a Texas-style 10-gallon red cowboy hat. You and your sweetie can stroll around Paris’ Historic Downtown District to have a snack, take in the architecture and shop in the antique stores and boutiques. Or, take a walk through the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial and take photos at the picturesque Italian marbled Culbertson Fountain.

San Francisco

Cost: Hotels start at around $100 and up per night.

After a Valentine’s Day getaway, you’ll leave your heart in San Francisco, for sure. One of the most romantic date night things to do in the city is to take a walk on the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, which has safe lanes for pedestrians. It’s especially fabulous at sunset as you get a view of the city, and USA Today called it “one of the most romantic walks in the whole world.” Hop on a cable car, and depending on the line you ride, you’ll see some amazing vistas, the famed Lombard Street or Alcatraz Island. If you ride the Powell/Mason line, you’ll wind up at North Beach, where you can sip espresso together at a streetside café. San Francisco is a city for foodies, too, so make you splurge on a meal at one of its fine restaurants.

