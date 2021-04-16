7 Luxurious Homes for Sale With Breathtaking Infinity Pools

Shivani Vora
·5 min read

Wine cellars, gyms, views, and lap pools are all well and good as amenities in a luxury home, but the biggest selling point—hands down—is an infinity pool, according to Shawn Elliot, president of the ultra-luxury division at Nest Seekers International. “Infinity pools are sexy and up the appeal of any home,” he says. “They give you a feeling of endlessness and are a place for your mind to wander.”

Given the infinity pools in the seven properties we’re spotlighting below, it’s hard to disagree.

<cite class="credit">Courtesy of Oil Nut Bay</cite>
Courtesy of Oil Nut Bay

Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Called Lion Heart, this property is spread over more than 12 acres within Oil Nut Cay and perched dramatically on a cliff. Spectacular panoramas of the sea and the island from the large infinity-edge pool are the highlight of living here. The 8,000-square-foot main villa, Halo, with five bedrooms, has a dining room with a flowing water wall and two spacious terraces. The guest villa, Rainbow, has a smaller infinity pool and terrace with a dining area.

Price: $39.5 million

Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bath

Square Footage: 8,021

For more information, please click here.

<cite class="credit">Courtesy of La Punta Estates</cite>
Courtesy of La Punta Estates

Punta Mita, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Located at the edge of Punta Mita peninsula, the eight-bedroom property Casa Aquila offers ocean views out to the Marietas Islands. The entryway of the home has a palm tree courtyard with a water feature; indoors, there’s a gym, spa, and main suite with a spacious terrace. The living area, with double-height ceilings, opens out onto the large back patio with a long infinity-edge pool that’s just above the beach. It’s the centerpiece of the casa—take one look at the photo and it’s easy to see why.

Price: $16 million

Beds/Baths: 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Square Footage: 15,000 plus 5,000 of outdoor space

For more information, please click here.

<cite class="credit">Courtesy of Ibiza Sotheby's International Realty</cite>
Courtesy of Ibiza Sotheby's International Realty

Ibiza, Spain

At close to 8,000 square feet, this eight-bedroom contemporary home on the Spanish island famous for its endless parties flawlessly combines indoor and outdoor living. A spacious dining and living area opens out onto a large terrace with an infinity-edge pool that overlooks the sea. It’s an indulgence to swim in any time of day, but during sunrise or sunset, the wow factor is heightened that much more.

Price: $7.174 million

Beds/Baths: 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Square Footage: 7,857

For more information, please click here.

<cite class="credit">Courtesy of Williams New York</cite>
Courtesy of Williams New York

Downtown Brooklyn

Brooklyn Point is currently the borough’s tallest tower at 720 feet and offers over 40,000 square feet of amenities. The ultimate perk of owning a home here is having access to the highest residential infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere. The 27-foot-long saltwater rooftop pool, opening this spring, allows you to bask in the sun while taking in the skyline views. At 680 feet above the ground, it’s surrounded by lounge chairs, alfresco dining areas, and an outdoor movie screening space.

Price: 483 units ranging from $900,000 for a studio up to $2.75 million for a 3-bedroom

Beds/Baths: From studios to units with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms

Square Footage: From 548 square feet for a studio up to 1,499 square feet for a 3-bedroom

For more information, please click here.

<cite class="credit">Courtesy of Elliman</cite>
Courtesy of Elliman

Montauk, New York

Adjacent to the Hamptons, this six-bedroom, 8,423-square-foot home is set 125 feet above sea level and has incredible views of the Atlantic from nearly every vantage point. The open-concept living room and kitchen have floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that lead to a marble patio with a 45-foot-long saltwater infinity pool. It’s the ultimate spot to take in those ocean panoramas, which are at their best come sunset.

Price: $13.7 million

Beds/Baths: 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

Square Footage: 8,423

For more information, please click here.

<cite class="credit">Courtesy of Elliman</cite>
Courtesy of Elliman

Bel Air, California

Lake, city, and mountain views are in store for the owner of this 12,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom Bel Air manse. The glass walls are a sleek design feature, but the real showstopper is a huge outdoor deck with a 70-foot-long infinity pool and seating area that overlooks the entire valley. Other notable amenities include a garden, wine cellar, and eight-car garage.

Price: $15.99 million

Beds/Baths: 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Square Footage: 12,000 plus 5,000 of outside space

For more information, please click here.

<cite class="credit">Courtesy of Italy Sotheby's International Realty</cite>
Courtesy of Italy Sotheby's International Realty

Taormina, Italy

The jewel-box destination of Taormina becomes that much dreamier by living in this five-bedroom, 4,165-square-foot villa located in the upper part of the town. With a traditional aesthetic that evokes the Sicily of centuries ago, the property has unobstructed views of Etna and the Calabrian coast. An infinity pool that appears to melt into the sea is the winning feature—so settle in, glass of wine in hand, to savor the landscape.

Price: $2.3 million

Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Square Footage: 4,165

For more information, please click here.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

