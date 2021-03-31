7 Luxurious Oceanfront Homes For Sale in Miami

Shivani Vora
·6 min read

The luxury real estate market in Miami Beach and up north to Sunny Isles is booming and shows no signs of slowing down. According to statistics from ONE Sotheby’s International Realty in Miami, the supply in Miami Beach for luxury apartments, defined as listings of $1 million and above, is down over 80% year over year.

“Demand is high, and supply is low,” says Anna Sherrill, a top selling real estate agent with the company. “The market is on fire.”

Sherrill, for one, had $95 million in sales in 2020. By the end of March this year, she had already closed $68 million and had an additional $25 million in pending contracts.

Buyers are particularly clamoring for homes in upscale oceanfront condominiums that offer the amenities of a high-end resort, and then some. “These are really exclusive buildings with incredible settings, service, and views,” says Sherrill.

From a two-story penthouse inspired by an Italian palazzo in a new nearly $2 billion Sunny Isles development to a corner unit in the tallest residential tower in Florida, here are seven oceanfront residences currently for sale.

<cite class="credit">Courtesy of ARTE</cite>
Arte Surfside, Unit 801

Part of Arte, a 16-residence building in Surfside, this three-bedroom property has floor-to-ceiling windows plus two terraces that offer spectacular ocean views. The expansive living and dining area are ideal for entertaining, and the light and airy aesthetic includes finishes such as white oak flooring and bronze fittings. All the bedrooms are large, and the primary bedroom has a Roman travertine bath with a sculptural soaking tub. Each Arte residence is on its own floor. Amenities include a rooftop tennis court, beachside swimming pool and meditation pond with cabanas, 75-foot-long indoor lap pool, gym, yoga studio, spa, lounge, and children’s playroom. Each residence also comes with a temperature-controlled parking spot.

Price: $10.5 million

Bed/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Square Footage: 3,127 plus 750 of terraces

<cite class="credit">Courtesy of the Estates at Acqualina</cite>
The Estates at Acqualina, Palazzo di Paradiso

Scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2022, this two-story penthouse is the showpiece of The Estates at Acqualina, a 50-story residential development in Sunny Isles debuting this fall. Reminiscent of a contemporary Italian palazzo, the nine-bedroom home comes with $3.2 million furniture allowance and has white marble floors, 21-foot-high ceilings, and 360 degree water panoramas. The two terraces are large enough to each have a pool and to host a 50-person sit-down meal. Owners have private elevator access to the penthouse and also get a four-car air-conditioned private garage, as well as a poolside cabana furnished by Fendi Casa. Amenities at The Estates include multiple pools, soccer field, dog park, bocce court, basketball court, gym and spa, an outpost of the New York eatery Avra, lobbies designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, and a house Rolls-Royce car.

Price: $59 million

Bed/Baths: 9 bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms

Square Footage: 17,000 plus 4,300 of terraces

<cite class="credit">Courtesy of Prive Island</cite>
Prive Island, Penthouse 1501

This two-story property is part of Prive Island, a development on an eight-acre private island in Aventura that comprises two 16-story towers. Unobstructed ocean views are a highlight throughout the six-bedroom property, which comes fully furnished with cream and neutral colored pieces that play into a beach theme. Features include high ceilings, glossy white floors with waves of gray, a 24-foot-long balcony pool, multiple terraces, and a glass staircase separating the two levels. Prive has amenities such as a two-story gym and spa, lap pools, lounge with pool table, cigar lounge, tennis court, and a marina that can accommodate yachts up to 150 feet long.

Price: $9.99 million

Bed/Baths: 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

Square Footage: 6,200 plus 4,622 of terraces

<cite class="credit">Courtesy of Jade Signature</cite>
Jade Signature, Upper Penthouse

Set within Jade Signature, a 57-story condominium in Sunny Isles that was designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architects Herzog & de Meuron, the Upper Penthouse hit the market in late March. Spread over two floors, the six-bedroom home has 360 degree views of the ocean, city, and Intracoastal Waterway. It comes fully furnished and features contemporary pieces from designers such as Minotti and Fendi, and design details such as polished metals and walnut millwork. Additional highlights include extensive terraces (one has a pool), a double-size living room, in-unit gym and spa with steam and sauna, and an elevator. Jade Signature features amenities such a gym, Tata Harper spa, playroom, tech lounge for older children, game lounge, library, and wine bar.

Price: $29.5 million

Bed/Baths: 6 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms

Square Footage: 11,661 plus 7,571 of terraces

<cite class="credit">Courtesy of the Edition</cite>
Miami Beach Edition Residences, PH 1602

In the heart of Mid-Beach, this penthouse is one of 23 residences affiliated with the Edition that have an entrance that’s separate from the hotel. The four-bedroom property, accessible via private elevator, is a triplex with expansive ocean views. It comes fully furnished with contemporary pieces in neutral tones and features 20-foot ceilings with glass walls, teak floors, and multiple terraces including one on the rooftop with a 36-foot-long lap pool and a large outdoor kitchen. Owners can avail of all the Edition’s amenities such as the two outdoor pools, beach club, spa and gym, and numerous food and beverage outlets including Matador Room, a Spanish-inspired restaurant from Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Price: $19.99 million

Bed/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half bathrooms

Square Footage: 5,246 plus 3,044 of terraces

<cite class="credit">Courtesy of the Four Seasons</cite>
Four Seasons Private Residences at Surf Club, South Penthouse 2

Designed by Richard Meier, this brand-new five-bedroom penthouse is within the residential portfolio of the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside. Consisting of three floors, it features views of the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay from nearly every vantage point, a double-height great room, family and media rooms, and several terracing including one on the rooftop with a swimming pool and outdoor kitchen. Owners have access to The Surf Club’s amenities such as housekeeping, four pools, beach club, nine acres of beachfront, spa and gym, champagne bar, and two restaurants including one by Thomas Keller.

Price: $32.9 million

Bed/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms

Square Footage: 6,212 plus 4,755 of terraces

<cite class="credit">Rendering courtesy of ArX Solutions</cite>
Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami, Unit 7903

Breaking ground in 2022 in downtown Miami, the 100-story Waldorf Astoria Residences is set to be the tallest residential building in the city and will stand out with its design consisting of nine offset glass cubes. The project will have 360 residences including this three-bedroom unit on the 79th floor that comes fully furnished with pieces chosen by in-demand interior design firm BAMO. The home also has a den and balcony with a kitchen. Situated on the southeast corner, it features 240 degree views of the ocean, Miami Beach, and the city of Miami. Owners have access to amenities such as a pool with cabanas, spa and fitness center, and several food and beverage outlets.

Price: $5.7 million

Bed/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Square Footage: 2,838 plus a 242 terrace

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

