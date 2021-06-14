7 Luxurious Private Jet Trips to Take You All Around the World

There’s no question about it: Flying private is the epitome of luxury travel and the ultimate way to go—provided you have the budget, of course. Jet-setting by private plane has been especially popular in the last year among the deep-pocketed set, who consider seclusion and staying away from crowds as paramount.

Even with the pandemic abating, the interest doesn’t seem to be slowing down. “People are realizing that flying private is seamless and even more so now when commercial flight schedules haven’t resumed to their pre-COVID levels,” says Brie Shelley, who owns an eponymous luxury travel company in Boston.

The industry is well aware of the appetite for this exclusive way to hit the road, says Shelley, and as a result, there are a slew of new private jet trips available to take later this year and into next.

Do you want to explore medieval villages in Montenegro, trek with gorillas in Rwanda, or try your hand at kayaking in the Arctic? They’re all part of the itineraries we’ve rounded up below where the journey is as much of a highlight as the experiences on the ground.

Around the World with Abercrombie & Kent

Abercrombie & Kent is offering the 23-day Cultural Treasures: Around the World by Private Jet next spring. The trip departs from Seattle and stops in Taiwan, where you can discover Taipei’s fusion of modernity and tradition and hike through a marble gorge in Taroko National Park. Other highlights include a helicopter ride over Mount Everest in Nepal, a hike up to Tiger’s Nest Monastery in Bhutan, and a tour of the Taj Mahal in India. Cap off the journey in Palermo, where you can explore the surrounding countryside in a vintage Italian sports car. May 28–June 19, 2022. From $136,000 a person.

Greece to Morocco With Stays at Aman Resorts All the Way

When you book this eight-night trip with Remote Lands, you’re one of just 16 travelers on an Airbus jet that normally accommodates 130. But that’s not all: Every stop includes a stay at an Aman resort and a private driver and guide to show you the sights. Diversions include relaxing on the scenic Peloponnese beaches in Greece, exploring medieval villages in Montenegro, and shopping the souks in Marrakech. October 23–31, 2021. $47,888 a person.

A World of Adventures with Four Seasons’ Private Jet

Four Seasons is bringing back its World of Adventures 2022 , an itinerary that has seen big success with travelers in past years and hits eight countries in 24 days. Experiences include trekking to see gorillas in Rwanda, meditating at sunset while overlooking the ocean in the Seychelles, touring temples in Kyoto and sailing in the Galapagos Islands. In true Four Seasons style, the service is unsurpassed, and accommodations will be the best that the destination has to offer. May 3–26, 2022. From $180,000 a person.

A Fun in the Sun Bahamas Escape

Atlantis Paradise Island, Advent Jets, and Kamalame Cay have collaborated on a five-night package where up to eight people fly from the United States to Nassau. The trip includes a stay in the Sapphire Suite at the Cove, part of Atlantis Paradise Island; a deluxe beachside cabana daily; an eight-course dinner at Michelin-starred chef José Andrés’s Fish restaurant; an omakase and sake dinner at Nobu; and a day trip to the private island of Kamalame Cay. A personal butler will be on hand to help you throughout your stay. Flexible dates. From $150,000. Book by calling 1-800-ATLANTIS.

Safari and Gorilla Trek in Rwanda

Roar Africa, one of the most high-end companies that sells trips to the continent, offers private end-to-end travel from any city in the world to select countries in partnership with the aviation company VistaJet. One example is a six-night journey to Rwanda where guests start off with a traditional safari experience at Akagera National Park and then get active with a trek to see gorillas in Volcanoes National Park. Stays at the best camps, meals, and transfers in the country are all included. Flexible dates. From $65,000 a person based on eight travelers.

Cruise to Find Polar Bears in the Arctic

The private aircraft operator Luxaviation offers Luxaviation Amazing Trips, a series of high-end getaways around the world via private jet. A five-day cruise to Spitsbergen, an island in the Arctic Ocean, is one example. The sailing is a chance to take in incredible scenery that includes ice fields and glaciers and spot wildlife such as polar bears, walruses, and seals. You can also partake in active excursions such as hiking, fishing and kayaking. Flexible dates. From $22,400 a person based on eight people traveling together.

Wine and Wellness in Hawaii, Oregon, and California

TCS World Travel, known for its top-quality all-inclusive trips by private jet, is offering a 10-day wine and wellness small group journey in the United States. Start off in Oregon’s Willamette Valley where you’ll meet renowned winemakers and visit the wineries that have serious oenophiles talking. Move on to Hawaii, and stay at the Four Seasons Resort in Lanai to enjoy spa treatments, fitness classes, a wellness consultation, and a sunset cruise. End in Sonoma with a stay at Montage Healdsburg. You’ll get to sample some of the region’s best wines and enjoy multicourse delicious meals including at SingleThread, a farm-driven restaurant that’s regarded as one of the best in the country. August 25–September 3, 2021. From $49,500 a person.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest