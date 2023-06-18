7 men arrested in Columbus gang bust, sheriff says

The Muscogee County Sheriff says seven gang members were arrested after deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service executed a search warrant at a South Columbus home.

Officers seized more than $100,000 in drugs and multiple firearms, some of which were stolen.

Sheriff Greg Countryman said in a statement that all seven who were arrested were “validated gang members.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The following individuals were charged.





Lamicheon Allen

Felony Trafficking Cocaine

Felony Trafficking Ecstasy

Felony Theft By Receiving Stolen Property - Firearm (4 Counts)

Felony Possession of A Firearm During The Commision Of A Crime (6 Counts)

Five Counts Felony Violation of the Criminal Gang Act (5 Counts)

Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute

Jashon Parks

Felony Trafficking Cocaine

Felony Trafficking Ecstasy

Felony Theft By Receiving Stolen Property - Firearm (4 Counts)

Felony Possession of A Firearm During The Commision Of A Crime (6 Counts)

Felony Violation of the Criminal Gang Act (5 Counts)

Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute

Dvante Pollard

Felony Trafficking Cocaine

Felony Trafficking Ecstasy

Felony Theft By Receiving Stolen Property - Firearm (4 Counts)

Felony Possession of A Firearm During The Commision Of A Crime (6 Counts)

Felony Violation of the Criminal Gang Act (5 Counts)

Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute

Rashaad Henderson

Felony Trafficking Cocaine

Felony Trafficking Ecstasy

Felony Theft By Receiving Stolen Property - Firearm (4 Counts)

Felony Possession of A Firearm During The Commision Of A Crime (6 Counts)

Felony Violation of the Criminal Gang Act (5 Counts)

Felony Violation of Probation

Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute

Arturo Vanhorn Laffeur

Felony Trafficking Cocaine

Felony Trafficking Ecstasy

Felony Theft By Receiving Stolen Property - Firearm (4 Counts)

Felony Possession of A Firearm During The Commision Of A Crime (6 Counts)

Felony Violation of the Criminal Gang Act (5 Counts)

Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute

Rashad Williams

Felony Violation of Probation

Felony Possession of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon

Possession of Marijuana

Jaray Lott

Felony Trafficking Cocaine

Felony Trafficking Ecstasy

Felony Theft By Receiving Stolen Property - Firearm (4 Counts)

Felony Possession of A Firearm During The Commision Of A Crime (6 Counts)

Felony Violation of the Criminal Gang Act (5 Counts)

Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute

TRENDING STORIES:

The seven suspects collectively were charged with 112 crimes, including felony probation violation for some, according to the charges laid out by the sheriff’s office.

Among the seized items, the sheriff’s office said they found:

Stolen Glock 26

Stolen Beretta 9mm

Stolen Radical Arms 5.56 rifle

Stolen Palmetto Arms 5.56 rifle

Palmetto Arms 5.56 rifle

Canik 9mm

2.28 lbs of Cocaine with an estimated street value of $103,680.00

4.37 lbs of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $19,850.00

93 tablets of Ecstasy with an estimated street value of $1,860.00

Assorted packaging materials and scales for drug distribution

All seven were taken to the Muscogee County Jail without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS: