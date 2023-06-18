7 men arrested in Columbus gang bust, sheriff says
The Muscogee County Sheriff says seven gang members were arrested after deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service executed a search warrant at a South Columbus home.
Officers seized more than $100,000 in drugs and multiple firearms, some of which were stolen.
Sheriff Greg Countryman said in a statement that all seven who were arrested were “validated gang members.”
The following individuals were charged.
Lamicheon Allen
Felony Trafficking Cocaine
Felony Trafficking Ecstasy
Felony Theft By Receiving Stolen Property - Firearm (4 Counts)
Felony Possession of A Firearm During The Commision Of A Crime (6 Counts)
Five Counts Felony Violation of the Criminal Gang Act (5 Counts)
Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute
Jashon Parks
Felony Trafficking Cocaine
Felony Trafficking Ecstasy
Felony Theft By Receiving Stolen Property - Firearm (4 Counts)
Felony Possession of A Firearm During The Commision Of A Crime (6 Counts)
Felony Violation of the Criminal Gang Act (5 Counts)
Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute
Dvante Pollard
Felony Trafficking Cocaine
Felony Trafficking Ecstasy
Felony Theft By Receiving Stolen Property - Firearm (4 Counts)
Felony Possession of A Firearm During The Commision Of A Crime (6 Counts)
Felony Violation of the Criminal Gang Act (5 Counts)
Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute
Rashaad Henderson
Felony Trafficking Cocaine
Felony Trafficking Ecstasy
Felony Theft By Receiving Stolen Property - Firearm (4 Counts)
Felony Possession of A Firearm During The Commision Of A Crime (6 Counts)
Felony Violation of the Criminal Gang Act (5 Counts)
Felony Violation of Probation
Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute
Arturo Vanhorn Laffeur
Felony Trafficking Cocaine
Felony Trafficking Ecstasy
Felony Theft By Receiving Stolen Property - Firearm (4 Counts)
Felony Possession of A Firearm During The Commision Of A Crime (6 Counts)
Felony Violation of the Criminal Gang Act (5 Counts)
Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute
Rashad Williams
Felony Violation of Probation
Felony Possession of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon
Possession of Marijuana
Jaray Lott
Felony Trafficking Cocaine
Felony Trafficking Ecstasy
Felony Theft By Receiving Stolen Property - Firearm (4 Counts)
Felony Possession of A Firearm During The Commision Of A Crime (6 Counts)
Felony Violation of the Criminal Gang Act (5 Counts)
Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute
The seven suspects collectively were charged with 112 crimes, including felony probation violation for some, according to the charges laid out by the sheriff’s office.
Among the seized items, the sheriff’s office said they found:
Stolen Glock 26
Stolen Beretta 9mm
Stolen Radical Arms 5.56 rifle
Stolen Palmetto Arms 5.56 rifle
Palmetto Arms 5.56 rifle
Canik 9mm
2.28 lbs of Cocaine with an estimated street value of $103,680.00
4.37 lbs of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $19,850.00
93 tablets of Ecstasy with an estimated street value of $1,860.00
Assorted packaging materials and scales for drug distribution
All seven were taken to the Muscogee County Jail without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
