Citizen complaints prompted the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to conduct a prostitution sting along Philips Highway on Wednesday.

According to arrest reports, JSO’s vice unit went to the 4200 block of Philips Highway with an undercover officer posing as a prostitute.

When the officer was approached “and a conversation sexual in nature took place,” a takedown signal was given and the suspects were arrested.

In December, JSO conducted another undercover operation in the same spot on Philips Highway and also arrested seven men soliciting for prostitution.

The following men were arrested Wednesday on charges of soliciting prostitution - 1st offense:

Arshia Hassani, 29

Robert Kaczetow, 25

Winand Thomas, 30

Charles Bernard Richardson III, 61

Ruben Arellano, 76

Sai Nong, 44

Altin Elezi, 31

PHOTOS: 7 men arrested in prostitution sting on Philips Highway in Jacksonville

