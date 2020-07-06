7 men were arrested after police said they taunted a Black family with racial slurs and Nazi salutes at an Oregon beach

Lincoln City Police Department/Facebook

Police in Lincoln City, Oregon, arrested seven men on Saturday who they say were "highly intoxicated" as they taunted a Black family with racial slurs and Nazi salutes and set off illegal fireworks.

The incident happened at a beachside July 4 celebration, and the Black family told police they were intimidated by the men.

Six of the arrested men have been identified: Gennadiy Kachankov, 30; Antoliy Kachankov, 28; Andrey Zaytsev, 28; Oleg Saranchuk, 45; Ruslan Tkachenko, 22; and Yuriy Kachankov, 30.

The men face a number of charges, including disorderly conduct, interfering with police, and possession of illegal fireworks.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Seven men in Oregon were arrested over the weekend after police said they taunted a Black family at a July 4th celebration by yelling racial slurs and making Nazi salutes.

Police in Lincoln City, Oregon, said in a statement on Facebook that the incident happened on Saturday during a beach-side July 4 celebration.

According to KOIN, police were called to the scene at around 9:30, and officers were met by a "highly intoxicated" group of people who "began taunting and challenging" officers.

A Black family on the beach told police it was the same group who had been harassing them, and that they were intimated by the group's actions.

Police said that officers were able to create "a line between the group of white persons and the Black family," which allowed the family to leave the beach and return to the nearby hotel where they were staying.

"During this time several in the group of white persons continued to taunt the officers, trying to challenge them to fight. Other members from the group of white persons then began shooting off multiple large illegal aerial fireworks in front of the officers," police said.

After more police arrived on the scene, members of the group were placed under arrest.

The men who were arrested were identified by police as Gennadiy Kachankov, 30; Antoliy Kachankov, 28; Andrey Zaytsev, 28; Oleg Saranchuk, 45; Ruslan Tkachenko, 22; and Yuriy Kachankov, 30. A seventh man who was arrested had no ID on him at the time and has not been publicly named.

All of the men have been charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with police, possession of illegal fireworks, riot, and harassment. Yuriy Kachankov was also charged with resisting arrest.

The men were all released from custody after being cited by police.

Expanded Coverage Module: black-lives-matter-module

Read the original article on Insider