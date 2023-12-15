7-mile pursuit with sheriff's deputy ends in arrest of Milwaukee man, second pursuit in 24 hours

FOND DU LAC — A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of leading a Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office deputy on a 7-mile pursuit on Interstate 41.

At around 7 p.m., the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation, including failure to move over or slow down for an emergency vehicle, near Lost Arrow Road in the town of Byron, according to a news release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle increased speed and continued northbound, driving recklessly.

Deputies positioned near the Johnson Street exit deployed a tire deflation device, after which the driver exited the highway to Johnson Street, but traveled off the ramp and disabled his vehicle in a ditch.

He fled on foot through local business parking lots and was tracked down with assistance from the department's police dog, Ace. He was taken into custody without incident and assessed by emergency personnel on the scene before being released to law enforcement.

The man is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of fleeing or eluding an officer, possession of THC with a repeater enhancement, possession of hallucinogenic and stimulant drug with a repeater enhancement, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

He was also arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while impaired and issued several traffic citations related to the pursuit. He is out on bond through Brown County, so he was also charged with three counts of felony bail jumping.

No civilian or law enforcement vehicles were damaged during the pursuit. The suspect's name was not released.

Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Fond du Lac Police Department and City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue assisted during the incident.

This pursuit was the second within 24 hours in the area; the first led law enforcement through the town and city of Fond du Lac and the village of North Fond du Lac in the early hours of Dec. 14, ending with the arrest of an Appleton man.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac County deputy pursuit ends in Milwaukee man's arrest