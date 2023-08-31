This $7 million home made history as the most expensive listing in Gaston County

A $7 million home in Gastonia hit the market on August Aug. 25 and made history as the most expensive listing ever in the county, according to Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

The estate at 3200 Beaty Road sits on 55 acres, and the house itself is almost 9,000 square feet, according to Sotheby’s. The site includes fenced areas for horseback riding.

The nearly 9,000-square-foot house was built in 2020.

The grounds feature trails, two bass ponds and what the current owners call a “deer sanctuary,” an area of the property where the owners see a constant stream of deer.

In 2020, the current owner, built the house on the property, said Jessica Grier, real estate advisor with Premier Sotheby’s. She said the proximity of Gaston County to the Charlotte area helps to make a listing of this price marketable. Connor Dean owns the property, according to county records.

The 55-acre property at 3200 Beaty Road made history Aug. 25 when it was listed for $7 million — the most expensive listing in Gaston County history.

Grier expects more houses of this size and price to be listed in the Gaston County area as more people continue to move to the Charlotte metro area, and already is seeing more expensive properties getting listed in surrounding counties.

One example, she said, is a private island on Lake Norman. The property on Island Drive in Huntersville was listed for $22 million in April.

The grounds of the property contain two bass ponds, trails and a carriage house with five stalls for storage, according to the property listing.

The Beaty Road property

The brick house features a circular driveway, 10-foot ceilings, a pool and outdoor entertaining area with a TV and grill. Also on the property is a carriage house with five stalls for storage, and two garages with room for six cars.

The perimeter of the property is enclosed by fencing, according to Sotheby’s.

The proximity of Gaston County to the Charlotte area helps to make a listing of this price marketable, said Jessica Grier, real estate advisor with Premier Sotheby's.

The property borders a Catawba Land Conservancy site. Catawba Land Conservancy is a nonprofit land conservation organization with properties across Charlotte’s surrounding counties.

The protected land is a plus for the property because they the conservancy ensures that no one will ever build in that area, Grier said.

The brick house in Gastonia features a circular driveway, 10-foot ceilings, a pool and outdoor entertaining area with a TV and grill.