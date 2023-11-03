$7 million scratcher sold at Cutler Food Mart
Someone is $7 million richer after a lucky scratcher was sold at the Cutler Food Mart.
Intuit is shutting down its free budgeting app Mint, which had 3.6 million active users in 2021.
Limited evacuations began out of Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Wednesday as President Biden called for a humanitarian "pause" in the war.
While Americans are still shelling out for their pumpkin spice lattes, Chinese consumers are pulling back their spending. The company also revealed new details about its next leg of growth.
The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder had a pending club option for 2024. Now Max Muncy is signed through at least 2025.
Parents are encountering short supply, insurance issues and lots of confusion
"I'm not a system player, I am a system."
Uber and Lyft have agreed to pay drivers in New York a combined $328 million to settle wage-theft complaints. The settlement is the result of state attorney general Letitia James' investigation into whether the companies collected certain fees and taxes from drivers rather than passengers. The investigation also looked into whether companies failed to provide paid sick leave to drivers.
There are three big games in the Big 12 this week. Here's a mini-preview of each.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour put the classic red lip look back in the spotlight but these bold shades are perfect if you're 40, 50, 60 — and beyond.
In a TikTok that’s been viewed 3.5 million times, a user demonstrated how to successfully pair a claw clip with a hat for two hairstyles in one. The post Yes, you can wear a claw clip and a hat at the same time — here’s how appeared first on In The Know.
The 25-year-old social media star says, "Presently, beauty is mind. So when I feel good in my mind, that is beautiful to me."
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde reflect on the life and career of legendary men’s college basketball coach Bob Knight on today’s episode.
'Nissan.com' site back in court, Nissan Motors not involved this time. Someone stole the .com and .net domains from Uzi Nissan's estate.
Now that Intuit is discontinuing its personal finance app Mint in January, some startups say they are already seeing a bump in new customers. One of these is Monarch Money, a subscription-based money manager app co-founded by Val Agostino, Jon Sutherland and Ozzie Osman, with the goal of helping customers create financial goals and a path to achieve them. My colleague Mary Ann Azevedo reported on the company in 2021 when Monarch raised $4.8 million in seed funding.
Through the first nine months of the year in California electric vehicle sales accounted for 21.5% and were 22.3% in Q3.
The greatest winter-related beauty woe? Dry cracked lips. The solve? These top lip balms. The post Here are the 5 best lip balms that can actually help dry lips feel soft again appeared first on In The Know.
It’s never too early to keep an eye on potential Naismith Player of the Year winners. Here are seven players, and a few honorable mentions, who are on the preseason shortlist as favorites to win.
In the two settlements, Uber has to pay $290 million, while Lyft must pay $38 million to over 100,000 drivers in New York following a wage theft investigation in which AG Letitia James found the companies were "systematically cheating" drivers out of pay. They must also offer paid sick leave.