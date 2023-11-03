$7 million scratcher sold at Cutler Food Mart

TechCrunch

Now that Intuit is discontinuing its personal finance app Mint in January, some startups say they are already seeing a bump in new customers. One of these is Monarch Money, a subscription-based money manager app co-founded by Val Agostino, Jon Sutherland and Ozzie Osman, with the goal of helping customers create financial goals and a path to achieve them. My colleague Mary Ann Azevedo reported on the company in 2021 when Monarch raised $4.8 million in seed funding.