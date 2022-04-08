A $7 million question: Why Wilmington is scrambling to boost city salaries

Wilmington City Council meets at Wilmington City Hall in downtown Wilmington, N.C., Tuesday, September 21, 2021. [MATT BORN/STARNEWS]

Facing high job vacancy rates and climbing turnover, the city of Wilmington is looking to invest millions in raising employee salaries -- but it could mean a tax hike for residents.

For months, Wilmington has struggled with "unprecedented vacancies" and "hiring lags," Clayton Roberts, the city's assistant human resources director told the Wilmington City Council earlier this week.

As of Wednesday, the city of Wilmington had 132 open positions spread across 10 departments. The top three departments with the highest vacancies are public services with 35, the Wilmington Police Department with 32 openings, and community services with 25.

Across the country, economists have noted extreme worker shortages have caused one of the tightest labor markets in decades.

Looking to address the issue in Wilmington, on Tuesday city councilors unanimously approved an ordinance that sets aside more than $1.3 million from their general fund to raise wages for city employees through July 1, the end of the fiscal year.

The pay increases will be incorporated in next year's budget "with any necessary property tax rate adjustments," according to the text of the ordinance.

The raises will cost the city an estimated $7.15 million over the next fiscal year.

It's unclear exactly how much Wilmington will need to boost taxes to pay for the raises, but the increase is expected to be less than two cents per $100 of property valuation, according to City Manager Tony Caudle.

The recommended increases focus on funding entry-level positions along with jobs in Wilmington's police and fire departments. Those areas have seen the highest vacancy levels, according to Roberts.

Nationally, the jobs market has been through major extremes since March 2020 when COVID caused lockdowns and a historic spike in unemployment. But vaccines and massive government stimulus spurred a rapid recovery, with employers in 2021 adding 6.4 million jobs, the biggest job surge in eight decades, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

Wilmington's human resources department began a market study in August 2021 that compared its wages to rates offered by other "benchmark cities," Roberts said.

The study explored North Carolina's 10 largest cities, in addition to municipalities in neighboring Brunswick and Pender counties, and found that Wilmington's salaries were falling short.

Average wages for Wilmington's firefighters were 14% below market rate while the average wage for police officers was 13% below. Average wages for hourly workers were also low, 9% below market, while overall average salaried positions were 8% low, according to the study.

To address that disparity, city staff recommend adjusting fire and police wages to meet market rates and also adding new categories of pay. Salary adjustments for the fire and police departments alone are expected to cost Wilmington $4.88 million.

All other salary adjustments are expected to cost the city roughly $2.27 million.

The study also showed a high turnover rate among city employees. Last year, Wilmington saw a 15.5% turnover rate while this year turnover is expected to be around 18%, according to Roberts.

As of last summer, the median salary for a Wilmington city employee is $21.95 an hour and $49,192 annually, the second-highest in the region behind New Hanover County employees , according to city salary records.

Out of 1,017 city employees, 950, or approximately 93%, make above $30,000 a year, according to records. A further 777 or 76% of those make above $40,000 annually, according to a StarNews analysis of wages.

Raising rates to compete with other municipalities and private companies will help the city attract and keep talent, Roberts said.

“As we’ve been trying to recruit over the last several months, many applicants have been countering their offers or accepting higher offers with other organizations as they’re now expecting to earn more … than what we offer at the city currently,” he said.

Roberts noted Wilmington isn't alone in having trouble hiring and retaining employees.

Other major North Carolina cities like Charlotte and Asheville have felt pressure from workers to raise wages. In June 2021, Asheville leaders approved a budget that gave approximately $7.9 million in raises to 1,200 municipal employees.

The pandemic has thrown a wrench in employment trends nationwide by prompting some workers to leave their jobs as they re-evaluate their lifestyle, resulting in what some have called the "great resignation."

