7 minors arrested, stole Kias to impress girls, Jacksonville sheriff says

Seven minors have been arrested in a rash of auto thefts, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Wednesday afternoon.

The oldest arrested is 15 years old and the youngest is 10 years old.

Waters said the youths are not gang-affiliated, but they are responsible for many crimes.

The kids stole cars not for profit, but to impress girls, the sheriff said.

Waters said the kids arrested were behind a stolen car that crashed into a ditch in the New Town neighborhood on Aug. 2.

Action News Jax showed you several angles of surveillance video that showed the crash and the kids running away.

Waters said that the suspects learned how to hotwire Kias from social media.

It’s part of the nationwide trend in thefts of Kias and Hyundais. Waters said there has been a 95% increase nationally.

Last year in Jacksonville, Waters said there were 198 cars stolen. This year, so far, there have been 711 cars stolen.

