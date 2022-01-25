7 Mistakes To Avoid If You’re Trying To Build Long-Term Wealth

Casey Bond
·4 min read
racorn / Shutterstock.com
racorn / Shutterstock.com

If you want to stop living paycheck-to-paycheck, retire comfortably or have a legacy to pass on to your children, there’s no get-rich-quick scheme that can guarantee you reach your goal. Instead, building long-term wealth takes a lot of patience and planning, and it’s important to know these common mistakes to avoid.

Tips: 6 Ways To Start Building Generational Wealth for Your Family
Worth Checking Out: 12 Realistic Ways To Make Your First $1 Million

1. Not Having an Emergency Fund

When focusing on building long-term wealth, it’s easy to neglect cash reserves, said Nick Vail, a CFP with Integrity Wealth Advisors. However, failing to build an emergency fund can hurt you in the long run. “It’s like going out and investing in expensive windows and kitchen upgrades while you have cracks in your home’s foundation,” Vail said. “Without proper cash reserves, you’re likely to tap into the wealth you’re trying to build when you’re in a pinch, slowing down your progress.” So before you get too far along in your investing plan, be sure to get your basics taken care of first.

Related: 23 Tips To Build Your Emergency Savings

2. Ignoring the Power of Compound Interest

Saving money is great, but to really grow your wealth over time, it’s necessary to invest. In fact, money invested wisely will generally double every seven to 10 years thanks to compound returns, according to Scott Alan Turner, a CFP and consumer advocate.

“The problem is at the beginning, it’s pitifully slow,” he said. That’s because it takes just as long for $50 to double to $100 as it does $500,000 to $1,000,000. But Turner noted, you can’t get to $1,000,000 without first saving $50. “Patience grows wealth.”

More Tips: How To Compound Your Income in 2022

3. Waiting Until You Make More Money To Start

It can be hard to set aside money for far-off goals such as retirement. Plus, many people inflate their lifestyle as their income grows. So it can be tempting to keep putting off investing until you have an even higher salary. “Bigger apartments, nicer cars, eating out at better restaurants — people never seem to make enough because they consistently blow it year after year,” Turner said.

To build real wealth, it’s important to start saving early and often so you can take advantage of those compound returns. “You have to set aside something every paycheck,” Turner added.

Helpful: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

4. Trying To Time the Market

Making investment decisions based on what you predict will happen is almost always a losing proposition. Even the savviest investors can’t guess what the market will do in the future. “Instead, people should invest in a low-fee, diversified equity index fund and continue to invest consistently whether the market is up, down or sideways,” said Robert R. Johnson, a CFA and professor with the Heider College of Business at Creighton University.

Dollar-cost averaging can also be a helpful strategy, which involves investing a set amount of money at regular intervals, regardless of what the market is doing. “For the vast majority of investors, the ‘KISS’ mantra should guide their investment philosophy,” Johnson added. In case you don’t know, that means keep it simple!

See: 12 Essential Money Tips for Every Phase of Your Financial Life

5. Failing to Diversify

Too often, people have an overly concentrated portfolio, Johnson said. For example, you might have a large portion invested in your company’s stock or stocks of companies you personally like. However, failing to spread your money across many different asset types can cause you to lose quite a bit of money if one fund drops significantly. “Investing in a broadly diversified basket of securities is a prudent strategy,” Johnson said.

Find Out: How To Calculate Your Debt-to-Income Ratio

6. Holding On to Losers

Johnson said that some investors believe the mistaken adage that “a loss isn’t a loss until you realize it.” So, they hold on to losing positions by telling themselves they will sell once they break even. “The phenomenon of loss aversion leads to what many described as the ‘disposition effect,’ which is the tendency of investors to sell winners and hold on to losers,” he explained. But this effect tends to accelerate tax bills and defer tax credits, which is the opposite of what you want. So if you have an investment that’s dragging down your returns over time, don’t be afraid to sell. “Even the world’s most successful investors have their fair share of disappointments,” Johnson said.

Advice: What To Do If Your Stocks Are All Falling

7. Listening to the ‘Gurus’ for Advice

People such as Suze Orman, Robert Kiyosaki and Dave Ramsey have all shared solid tips for growing wealth. But it’s important to understand that every person is different, and one-size-fits-all financial advice isn’t always beneficial or applicable. Plus, “not a single personal finance guru got rich following their own advice,” Turner said. “They got rich selling products and convincing people that their system was the path to wealth.”

So take this type of advice with a grain of salt, and seek a well-rounded point of view from many sources when it comes to managing your money.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Mistakes To Avoid If You’re Trying To Build Long-Term Wealth

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Household Items You Should Be Replacing Regularly — And How Much It Costs

    While it's fairly evident when you should replace household items like your toothbrush or your kitchen sponge, the replacement times for other items in your home may not be as clear. See: 10 Popular...

  • What Happens if My Credit Score Drops 100 Points?

    If you're the type of person who checks their credit score regularly, you may notice the number fluctuates from month to month, or quarter to quarter. There are different factors that can cause your credit score to rise and fall to varying degrees. If you apply for a new loan or credit card, it will result in a hard inquiry on your credit record that will generally drop your credit score by five to 10 points.

  • What Causes Scabies in Dogs and How Is It Treated?

    No need for eeeew—just something to be aware of if your pooch is frequently out and about with other dogs or wildlife.

  • How Top Advisors Are Responding to Changing Fed Policy and Higher Inflation

    From commodities to “muni kickers” to international value stocks, investment advisors are getting creative as the dollar’s purchasing power falls and the Fed gets closer to hiking interest rates.

  • Taxes 2022: Are Face Masks and Hand Sanitizer Deductible?

    If you bought personal protective equipment (PPE) -- such as masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes -- for the purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in 2021, you may be eligible for a tax...

  • How To Make the Most Money With Your Free Time, According To Experts

    We all know the expression "time is money" -- but maybe we don't take it literally enough. If you use your spare time wisely, it can lead to more money in the bank. I spoke to experts across a number...

  • Meme-Stock ETF Is Now So Dull Manager Says It ‘Puts Me to Sleep’

    (Bloomberg) -- An ETF that sought to tap into the day-trading boom by riding the hottest meme-friendly stocks is now packed with cash and so many dull names that its own manager says the strategy “puts me to sleep.”Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapDip Buyers Step In Again to Drive Stock Turnaround: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Bristles

  • Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

    Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...

  • 3 Reasons a 401(k) Isn't the Ideal Retirement Account

    While you should invest enough to earn your 401(k) match, your workplace retirement plan may not be the best account for the bulk of your savings.

  • Man accused of stabbing K-9 sought after father's body found

    A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog was on the run Tuesday after police alleged he led officers on a chase when they sought to question him over his missing father, whose body was later discovered hidden in his home’s garage. Police say Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, is considered a person of interest in his father's death and warned that he should be considered a public threat given his recent actions over the past few days, including charges related to trying to steal a car and attacking the police dog. “Given his previous charge and what we’re looking at now, I think it goes without saying he has a tendency for violence,” said Houston police Commander Kevin Deese.

  • What did Andy Reid say to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes with 13 seconds remaining?

    After the #Bills took the lead with 13 seconds left, #Chiefs HC Andy Reid told Patrick Mahomes: "When it's looking grim, go be the grim reaper."

  • Stimulus Update: Here's Who Can Expect an Extra $5,000 From the IRS in 2022

    A thorny knot of issues -- including a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, staffing issues, and millions of backlogged 2020 tax returns -- have the IRS on edge. The parents or guardians did not receive advanced Child Tax Credit payments on behalf of the child in 2021 (worth $3,600 total for children under age 6). The new family member did not receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2021.

  • 5 Things You Need To Do Immediately After the Loss of a Partner

    Losing a partner is a devastating experience. When you're caught up in emotional turmoil, the last thing you're likely thinking about is the financial moves you now need to make. But from a financial...

  • NFL’s Odell Beckham Jr. took his $750,000 salary in bitcoin — how much did that end up costing him?

    Beckham announced in November that he planned to convert his salary for this NFL season into bitcoin

  • People Are Sharing Famous Companies That Went Bankrupt Over Bad Decisions, And Now I Finally Know What Happened To RadioShack

    "They nearly went under as a result of an extremely cringeworthy speech from their CEO."View Entire Post ›

  • Ecuador's president wants to untie oil output from debt on China visit

    Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso said on Tuesday he will seek to disconnect the handover of crude from outstanding debt to China during a visit to the Asian country next month, part of his plan to renegotiate some $4.1 billion in debt. In the last decade China has become Ecuador's primary financial partner, with crude for credit agreements, open credit arrangements and multi-million dollar investments in the mining industry and dams. "We are going to seek better terms and above all we are going to untie oil from debt payments to China, so that oil is freely available to the Ecuadorean government," Lasso told local radio.

  • Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey Have Both Given This Bad Mortgage Advice

    Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey are two of the most popular finance gurus out there, and both have given a lot of advice about mortgages. Specifically, both Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey have recommended a particular type of mortgage that may not be the right fit for the majority of home buyers. Both Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman have made the same recommendation with regards to the type of mortgage loan most consumers should take out.

  • Ethereum Is In Freefall

    Ethereum is under serious pressure while Bitcoin is trying to settle below $35,000.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.

  • ‘I’ve lost my son because of this.’ I cosigned student loans for my son, but he dropped out of school, and now I’m struggling with $50K in debt. What should I do?

    My hopes and dreams for my son were solid, and I was fine cosigning on his school loans as I did the same for his sister. It hurts worse that I’ve lost my son because of this too.I would like to retire someday, I’m hoping for a magic bullet to fix this for me. First up, let’s celebrate all the ways you’re on track as it is: Most likely, the credit card debt you had had a higher interest rate than the student loan debt, and kudos to you for repaying it.