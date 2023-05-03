UPDATE: IMPD release video of suspect connected to missing child found abandoned in car

UPDATE, 3 p.m. Wednesday IMPD detectives released video Wednesday of a woman they believe is connected to a car theft that resulted in the abduction of 7-month-old Jackson Shugars. The infant was found Tuesday evening unharmed. Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, described as a white woman who was wearing a black and white jacket with black leggings. Those with information are encouraged to call missing persons detectives at 317-327-6160, or remain anonymous by dialing 317-262-TIPS

UPDATE-Regarding the incident yesterday involving infant Jackson Shugars, detectives have provided video of the suspect. If anyone has any information on the suspect please call missing persons detectives at 317.327.6160 or you can remain anonymous by dialing 317-262-TIPS https://t.co/8n64QshduK pic.twitter.com/HKVliAy871 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 3, 2023

UPDATE, 11:40 p.m. Tuesday Jackson Shugars and the vehicle have been located, according to IMPD, who said in a Tweet the baby appears to be fine but will be checked out by medics as a precaution. IMPD thanked the community for the information shared with the department. The investigation remains ongoing.

EARLIER STORY: The family of a missing 7-month-old is pleading for the infant's safe return after police say an unknown woman took the mother's car and drove off Tuesday evening with the baby in the back seat.

Indianapolis police are now frantically searching the west side of Indianapolis for Jackson Shugars, who disappeared about 7:30 Tuesday evening.

"Just bring my grandbaby home, that's all we ask. ... You can have everything else," begged Betty Spurlin, adding the child has health problems and requires special formula. "The baby is all we care about right now."

The baby, Jackson Shugars, a white male with blond hair weighing about 15 pounds, was last seen wearing a brown and blue onesie, according to the Amber Alert, and is believed to be in "extreme danger."

Jackson Shugars was in a car Indianapolis police said was stolen near West Washington and Holt Road.

Police are searching for a woman who is white and wearing a black and white jacket and black leggings, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, who said officials have issued an Amber Alert.

The car is a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with Indiana license plate number TUN805. The car was last seen headed eastbound on West Washington Street, Officer William Young said. The car was reported stolen from the 4000 block of West Washington Street near Holt Road at about 8:35 p.m.

This tan Ford passenger car was reported stolen the evening of May 2, 2023 and Indianapolis police believe 7-month-old Jackson Shugars was inside.

"Business owners and residents near the 4000 block of West Washington Street are asked to check their cameras for the vehicle. Officers were called at about 7:45 pm but there was a possible delay in reporting the vehicle missing so checking before then is appreciated," the department tweeted.

Officers ask anyone who sees the vehicle or who has any information about the incident to call 911 or 317-327-6540.

Shugars "has a 4-year-old sister and a 2-year-old brother counting on him to come home and they need him," Spurlin said. "We all need him. He's the highlight of our life."

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Video shows woman tied to Indianapolis amber alert; baby found safe