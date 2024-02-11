7-month old Delysia Solei-Promise was found safe; Amber alert cancelled

UPDATE: 7-month-old Delysia Solei-Promise has been found safe according to Virginia State Police.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police issued an Amber alert for an infant Sunday afternoon.

Police said the child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen Feb. 11 around 7:30 a.m. on Washington Avenue in Norfolk.

Delysia Solei-Promise is a 7-month-old girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is around 12 inches long and weighs about 17 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray onesie with colored flowers.

Police said the suspect was 35-year-old Delsean Marquee Mickle. Mickle is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with the child should dial 911

