7-month-old dies in dog attack, Georgia cops say. Now great-grandmother is charged

A great-grandmother faces multiple charges in connection with a dog attack that killed her infant granddaughter at a home in eastern Georgia last week, authorities say.

Migdelia Guadalupe, 56, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 7-month-old Serenity Garnett, Maj. Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to McClatchy News. Guadalupe also faces charges for possession of methamphetamine.

The deadly attack occurred March 22 at a home in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, McClatchy News previously reported. Authorities said Serenity was in the care of her great-grandmother at the time.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment after they were attacked by an American bulldog-Great Pyrenees mix, WRDW reported, citing deputies. Guadalupe suffered several lacerations and puncture wounds to her arms, according to The Augusta Chronicle.

The baby girl, who suffered similar injuries, was not breathing when emergency crews arrived and later died, the newspaper reported.

Guadalupe was renting a room at the home where the attack occurred and was dog-sitting for the owner, who was in jail on an unrelated charge, Morris told McClatchy News. It’s unclear if the owner could face additional charges related to the dog attack.

Guadalupe was released from the hospital on March 25 and subsequently booked into the Columbia County Jail where she remained held without bond as of Monday, March 28, online records show.

