7-month-old girl killed, great-grandmother injured in Georgia dog mauling

A 7-month-old girl was killed and her great-grandmother was injured after a dog attacked them in Georgia, authorities said.

The attack unfolded Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, a suburb about 10 miles from Augusta, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the home at 12:15 p.m. and found the great-grandmother, 56, and the girl being treated by fire crews for injuries, NBC affiliate WAGT of Augusta reported, citing an incident report. Both had multiple lacerations and puncture wounds.

The child was not breathing and fire crews were performing CPR on her, according to the sheriff's office. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the agency said. The sheriff's office identified the child as Serenity Garnett of Grovetown, the news station reported.

The great-grandmother is recovering in the hospital, according to the sheriff's office. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Deputies said the great-grandmother was renting the property and was the only renter there.

The dog belongs to a woman who owns the residence, the incident report said. The owner of the home is in jail and her brother, who is a co-owner of the property, responded to the scene, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities said charges are possible in the case.

Neighbors told WAGT that the dog is an American Bulldog Great Pyrenees mix.

The canine is in quarantine for 10 days, the sheriff's office said.