7-month-old pulled from crashed truck after teens led Texas police on high-speed chase

Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read

Two teenagers led Texas police on a high-speed chase Saturday night, eventually rolling their truck over and crashing into a drainage canal, all while a baby was in the vehicle.

It started with a 10 p.m. traffic stop, according to the Splendora Police Department. Splendora is about 30 minutes northeast of Houston.

A Splendora police officer saw a Ford pickup truck without any brake lights, but when they tried to pull the vehicle over it drove off.

As the truck sped down the highway, police say a teen girl in the passenger seat was throwing “possible narcotics” out of the window, which investigators later recovered.

The chase reached speeds of 90-mph at some points, with the truck weaving through traffic as it went, police told KHOU.

Eventually the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Jose Aragon, exited onto another roadway, swerved in between two vehicles and lost control, police said, “launching” the truck into a drainage canal by the side of US 59.

Photos from the crash show the truck rolled over and came to a stop on its roof, causing severe damage.

The chase eventually ended in crash, with the truck launching off the road and into a drainage canal.
The chase eventually ended in crash, with the truck launching off the road and into a drainage canal.

As officers closed in on the truck, they saw Aragon and the girl had exited and were pulling a carseat out of the wreckage with a baby strapped into it.

Aragon and the 16-year-old are the child’s parents, KTRK reported. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not hurt.

The teens were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said. The child was also taken “for precautionary evaluation.”

Aragon is in custody and charged with child endangerment and felony evading law enforcement, according to police. He also has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading law enforcement, and bond forfeiture.

The girl is facing charges of tampering with evidence, and felony possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Lawn mower blade slices through windshield — nearly impaling couple on Texas highway

Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

Woman opens fire on family of 6 heading to vacation in road-rage attack, MO cops say

80-year-old kills wife of 57 years because she had Alzheimer’s, Nebraska cops say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man found shot Saturday night in Kansas City parking lot has died, police say

    Witnesses told police they heard an argument followed by gunshots.

  • By the numbers: America's evolution post-pandemic

    As the economy re-opens, some of the changes may be permanent, particularly in cities where housing and mass-transit have faced major downswings.

  • Where Kyle Pitts ranks in BetMGM’s NFL Rookie of the Year odds

    He could very well be the primary target in the passing game for quarterback Matt Ryan, and his pure talent makes him arguably the biggest sure-thing from the entire draft.

  • Poland's Tusk vows to lead opposition to victory

    Poland’s main opposition party has a new leader - one with ample experience: former European Council President Donald Tusk.The appointment came after talks with his predecessor Borys Budka and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who had also been tipped for the leadership.Tusk led the Civic Platform party in government from 2007 to 2014, before serving as European Council President from 2014 - 2019. For many in the liberal Civic Platform (PO) party, the move provides hope of a revival of the party’s sagging fortunesand the stakes are nothing less than Poland's future in the European Union.Elections scheduled for 2023 will determine if the governing nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party led by his longstanding foe Jaroslaw Kaczynski will continue its rows with Brussels over issues including judicial reforms that the EU says undermine the independence of judges and LGBT rights.During the global financial crisis, Poland avoided a recession under Tusk's leadership, but the government came to be viewed as increasingly out of touch with the problems of younger and less affluent Poles.On his return to Polish politics, Tusk will still have to confront this problem, as the party, which some analysts say has struggled to define its agenda and connect with voters beyond its core middle-class, urban electorate, languishes around record lows in the polls.

  • Black creators went on strike on TikTok again. Will it lead to change this time?

    Black youth have been some of the earliest adopters of social media platforms, driving popularity and revenue, but are often not compensated, experts say.

  • Jill Biden Likes Fashion, but Don’t Bother Asking Her About It

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy VOGUEJill Biden does not want to talk about fashion. It’s one of the few sticky moments in her recent Vogue profile: the writer Jonathan Van Meter asks about her style, and gets shut down immediately.Specifically, the First Lady “flashes a winning smile that says very clearly, ‘Let’s move on.’” Her communications director “looks uncomfortable,” but allows Vogue one small scoop. Biden doesn’t work with a stylist. “It’s all her,” she says.Bid

  • Lithuania declares emergency due to migration from Belarus

    Lithuania has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of migrants in the last few days from neighboring Belarus, as tensions between the European Union and Belarus escalate. Lithuania's Interior Minister Agle Bilotaite said late Friday that the decision, proposed by the State Border Guard Service, was necessary not because of an increased threat to the country of 2.8 million people but to put a more robust system into place to handle migrants coming in. “It’s very important to have a legal system and instruments ... to be able to swiftly make decisions in response to arising challenges,” Bilotaite said during a government meeting Friday evening, according to the Baltic News Service.

  • ‘Power to the people’: Revolutionary Black Panther Party marches from Troost to Prospect

    “When we’re saying treat us as humans, treat us as humans,” the organization’s leader said.

  • Tokyo Olympics: Meet some of the world’s best athletes ahead of the Summer Games

    We're spotlighting 23 athletes in the 23 days leading up to the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Nvidia Announced a Stock Split. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Care

    NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a popular manufacturer of graphics chips, and the tech company's shares come at a high price -- more than $800 per share as of the end of June. Nvidia shares are up more than 30% since the split was announced. While stock splits change the per-share price, they have no actual impact on the underlying value of the company or its share value.

  • With storm looming, demolition of collapsed Miami condo to start Sunday

    Demolition workers planned to bring down the remainder of a collapsed condo building in Miami on Sunday ahead of an approaching storm that added to worries that the damaged structure could come down on its own, officials said Saturday.

  • Allen West will challenge Texas Gov. Abbott in GOP primary

    Republican Allen West, the former Florida congressman and firebrand who rode into office on the tea party wave a decade ago, said Sunday that he will run for governor of Texas in a bid to again seize on restless anger from the right. Abbott is the most prodigious fundraiser of any governor in America, having started the year with nearly $40 million already socked away, and West is shunned by powerbrokers in his own party.

  • Fauci urges anti-vaxxers to 'realize that the common enemy is the virus'

    "The overwhelming proportion of people who get into trouble are the unvaccinated," Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with "Meet the Press."

  • US lobster fisheries anxious over upcoming whale protections

    The profitable U.S. lobster fishery will soon have to contend with new rules designed to protect an endangered species of whale, and that could necessitate major changes for people in the industry. The federal government is working on new rules designed to reduce risk to North Atlantic right whales, which number only about 360. One of the threats the whales face is entanglement in ropes that connect to lobster and crab traps in the ocean.

  • Olympics-China name experienced gymnastics line-up for Tokyo

    Former world all-round champion Xiao Ruoteng, two-times parallel bars world champion Zou Jingyuan, Olympic bronze medallist Lin Chaopan and Olympic debutant Sun Wei will compete in the men's all-round event. The quartet were part of the team that won gold at the 2018 world championships and finished second, behind Russia, the following year.

  • Letters to the Editor: Will bishops deny Communion to pro-gun politicians? How are they 'pro-life'?

    The fixation by the U.S. Catholic Church's male hierarchy on abortion is an example of the clericalism that Pope Francis has called a 'perversion.'

  • A string of top accounts on the new pro-Trump app GETTR were hacked and defaced on its July 4 launch day

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mike Pompeo, and Newsmax all had their pages hacked, as did the app's founder Jason Miller.

  • Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

    Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.

  • Some companies pledged to halt donations to lawmakers who objected to certifying Biden's election win. They have not kept their promise.

    Some companies said they were assured that the money they gave to PACs would not go towards elected officials who objected to certification.

  • 'Clean Keto' vs 'Dirty Keto' Everything You Need to Know

    When you heard about the diet that lets you enjoy bacon, cheese and, yes, even wine , then you were totally on board (hey, us...