7-month-old pulled from crashed truck after teens led Texas police on high-speed chase

Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read

Two teenagers led Texas police on a high-speed chase Saturday night, eventually rolling their truck over and crashing into a drainage canal, all while a baby was in the vehicle.

It started with a 10 p.m. traffic stop, according to the Splendora Police Department. Splendora is about 30 minutes northeast of Houston.

A Splendora police officer saw a Ford pickup truck without any brake lights, but when they tried to pull the vehicle over it drove off.

As the truck sped down the highway, police say a teen girl in the passenger seat was throwing “possible narcotics” out of the window, which investigators later recovered.

The chase reached speeds of 90-mph at some points, with the truck weaving through traffic as it went, police told KHOU.

Eventually the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Jose Aragon, exited onto another roadway, swerved in between two vehicles and lost control, police said, “launching” the truck into a drainage canal by the side of US 59.

Photos from the crash show the truck rolled over and came to a stop on its roof, causing severe damage.

The chase eventually ended in crash, with the truck launching off the road and into a drainage canal.
The chase eventually ended in crash, with the truck launching off the road and into a drainage canal.

As officers closed in on the truck, they saw Aragon and the girl had exited and were pulling a carseat out of the wreckage with a baby strapped into it.

Aragon and the 16-year-old are the child’s parents, KTRK reported. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not hurt.

The teens were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said. The child was also taken “for precautionary evaluation.”

Aragon is in custody and charged with child endangerment and felony evading law enforcement, according to police. He also has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading law enforcement, and bond forfeiture.

The girl is facing charges of tampering with evidence, and felony possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Lawn mower blade slices through windshield — nearly impaling couple on Texas highway

Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

Woman opens fire on family of 6 heading to vacation in road-rage attack, MO cops say

80-year-old kills wife of 57 years because she had Alzheimer’s, Nebraska cops say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NC police catch all 4 suspects after car chase, crash of stolen TV news car

    Area residents got a reverse 911 call Saturday saying they should lock their doors and stay inside while the search was ongoing.

  • Amber Alert: Kidnapped baby found safe in North Texas; one of two suspects in custody

    The baby was found in Parker County after being taken from his father by his mother and another man at gunpoint, authorities said.

  • Three Latino brothers are lost in tales of Masonic Home’s “12 Mighty Orphans”

    The Torres brothers were members of the Fort Worth Masonic Home’s Mighty Mites football team.

  • Dr. Fauci says fully vaxxed people should still 'go the extra mile' and wear face masks in low vaccination areas

    Fauci's warning comes as the Delta variant is causing greater hospitalizations in areas throughout the US with low vaccination rates.

  • As recently discovered unmarked Indigenous graves in Canada nears 1,000, activists demand justice

    For decades, beginning in the 1800s, thousands of Indigenous peoples from Canada were taken from their homes and families by the Canadian government, shipped thousands of miles away in some cases and placed into so-called residential schools. The stated purpose of the schools, some of which date to the 19th century and the last of which closed in the 1990s, was assimilation -- ridding the students of ties to their communities and instilling European culture, according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC). There were reports from the TRC -- a commission funded by the Canadian government as part of a legal settlement to address the wrongs of the system -- of thousands of instances of abuse and mistreatment against students and many of the students did not make it back to their homes in what advocates for the Indigenous population and officials alternately term "injustice," "systemic racism" or even "genocide."

  • Palm frond products sustain Egyptian village

    Egyptian Kamela Ahmed learnt the intricate craft of 'Khoos' from her parents at the age of six.Six decades later, the now-67-year-old has turned the generations-old skill of turning palm fronds into household items into a business which sustains her entire village of Al-Alaam, southwest of the capital, Cairo."My great grandparents did this job, making Khoos. I learnt it at the age of six. I taught myself and my siblings, my neighbors, and then I taught the village. Girls would finish school and come and learn. The whole village learned, and is working with Mrs. Kamela.”The business has enabled the villagers to have some financial stability. 37-year-old mother of six, Sabah Qarni, says the work has provided her with a good income. and 70-year-old Raeesa Mohamed, who has been working in Khoos for 50 years, was able to support her six daughters’ education.Known for its intricate designs, Khoos is the craft of weaving bags, boxes, baskets and other products from the renewable palm fronds.The product's natural material and authenticity have made it popular both in and outside of Egypt.Ahmed says she and her fellow villagers are now producing on a mass scale, exporting to Arab and European countries, and even taking orders that pay in US dollars.

  • Taco Bell’s Red, White & Blue Freeze Will Light Up Your Taste Buds Like The 4th Of July

    Three flavors are better than one!

  • 15 million people in the U.S. have missed their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, CDC says

    Nearly 15 million people - or more than one in 10 of those eligible in the United States - have missed their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data shows that as of June 16, nearly 11 percent of people who had sufficient time to get the second dose missed their ideal window. The number has increased from 8 percent earlier in the year, but CDC spokesperson Kate Fowlie said the rise was "not unexpected."Subscribe to The Post Mo

  • Banning Sha’Carri Richardson from the Olympics for weed is outdated. So is the idea that weed slows you down.

    People joked that Richardson should have got a head-start, not a penalty. That plays on a stereotype that weed is for stoners - and it's wrong.

  • Hannah Brown 'Doing Much Better' After Neck Injury, Enjoys Dinner with New Boyfriend Adam Woolard

    Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown is recovering after falling and injuring her neck earlier this week

  • Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar speak after TLC cancels 'Counting On' amid Josh Duggar's child porn charges

    TLC has canceled the reality show "Counting On" following Josh Duggar's indictment on child pornography charges earlier this year.

  • Free-from-prison Cosby already getting offers to entertain again, spokesperson says

    Bill Cosby is already getting offers to get back into show business now that he's out of prison, his representative said on Thursday.

  • Ben O'Connor slashes Tadej Pogacar's lead and Mark Cavendish battles to beat Tour de France time cut

    O'Connor wins from breakaway to move to second Untouchable Pogacar retains leader's yellow jersey Cavendish beats time cut to keeps his Tour alive Thomas bounces back to help team-mate Carapaz Quintana takes lead in mountains classification Ben O'Connor won stage nine of the Tour de France from a breakaway to move up to second overall as Tadej Pogacar used a late attack to strengthen his already commanding advantage in the yellow jersey. Racing in miserable conditions, O'Connor raced away from f

  • The African American Hunter Behind Roosevelt’s ‘Teddy’s Bear’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via Getty/Library of CongressFew toys have made so big an impact as the Teddy Bear. Created by the Ideal Toy Company in 1903, the plush version quickly became a must-have item. But most people don’t know that its origins come from the Mississippi Delta or that an African American hunter played an important role.In 1902, President Theodore Roosevelt arrived at a plantation in the forested region near the Mississippi River at the invitation of Mississip

  • Cade Klubnik wins Elite 11 Finals MVP, makes Texas and Clemson History

    Austin native Cade Klubnik is the Elite 11 Finals MVP. See how he made history for the state of Texas and Clemson's program:

  • Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

    Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.

  • Ohio State receiver target Kojo Antwi set to make college decision Monday, July 5

    Tracking another blue-chip receiver. Could he add to the already embarrassment of riches at the position for OSU?

  • Hurricane Elsa’s path shifts slightly west, putting most of coastal South Florida outside forecast’s potential track

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane Elsa, which had strengthened Friday afternoon as it continued speeding through the Caribbean, saw its forecast track shift slightly westward in the 5 p.m. EDT advisory, placing most of coastal South Florida — including Surfside, where rescue efforts after the condo collapse are ongoing — outside the National Hurricane Center’s projected potential path. ...

  • 3 Ways to Squeeze an Extra $100 a Month From Social Security

    The income that Social Security provides in retirement is crucial for a huge number of Americans. In many cases, Social Security is the only reliable source of income, while even for those fortunate enough to have pensions, savings, or side gigs to provide some extra cash, Social Security is still a key financial support. The typical retired worker receives a bit over $1,550 per month in Social Security benefits.

  • Prince Charles Has Very Specific Rules For How He Takes A Cup Of Tea

    It's no secret that the royals love tea, but Prince Charles likes his done in a very particular way. Dumfries Houses’s hospitality manager Evan Samson told the Sunday Times that Charles likes his made with loose tea leaves in a teapot, with the ratio being one teaspoon of leaves per each cup of tea, plus one for the pot, according to Express. For green tea, the water should be heated to 70C degrees Celsius and it should be 100 degrees Celsius for Earl Grey.