7 more charged in 2021 hazing death

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Seven more people have been charged in the alleged hazing death of a Phat Nguyen, 21, in Nov. 2021.

A spokesman for Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane says, “the additional charges are based on further investigation by East Lansing Police.”

Since Jan. 31, Courtney Thang, 22; Ali Ghazi, 23, David Shim, 23, Hanna Lee, 24, Sumin Yoo, 22, Nicholas Phraxayavong, 23, and Hoang John Pham, 24 have all been arrested on felony charges of hazing causing a death, as well as three counts each of misdemeanor hazing causing injury charges.

Two others were charged in 2022 — Ethan Cao, 24, and Andrew Nguyen, 25 — and their cases are still pending. A third person was charged in 2022, but those charges were dismissed.

Police say Nguyen was found in a room in a basement in the 400 block of Stoddard Ave. on Nov. 21, 2021. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were transported to a local hospital with high blood alcohol levels.

6 News media partner MLive reports seized cellphone records contained videos of the “crossover” event to celebrate new members of the Pi Alpha Phi fraternity. Those videos showed excessive alcohol consumption, requiring physically demanding or demeaning actions of pledges and forcing the pledges to don women’s t-shirts with the words “I’m Gay” written on them.

The fraternity was suspended. The MSU chapter of the fraternity was closed, MLive reports.

