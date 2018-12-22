The 7 Most Anticipated IPOs in 2019

Although the market is tanking to close out the end of the year, 2019 is shaping up to be a big year for IPOs. So-called unicorns have been angling to take their companies public before the market turns south, and some are rushing to hit the market before a potential sell-off intensifies. And despite the market turbulence, the broader economy remains strong.

Following a year that featured IPOs from Spotify, Dropbox, and Eventbrite, 2019 is expected to see another impressive crop of newly public stocks. Below, in no particular order, are the seven most anticipated IPOs of 2019.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Uber

No private company has attracted more attention over the last decade than Uber. The ride-hailing service has quickly spread around the globe, disrupting traditional taxi syndicates and upsetting regulators and drivers along the way.

Uber has been in the process of recovering from a series of scandals, including conflicts with cities and rivals, and has been embroiled in lawsuits over its alleged theft of data from peers like Waymo and rampant sexual harassment stemming from its "brogrammer" culture. These have contributed to a backlash among users, but it's still the ride-share leader in the U.S., though it's pulled back from international markets in Asia and elsewhere.

Since founder Travis Kalanick was ushered out last year, new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has helped the company clean up its act and improve its image, and Uber is now preparing for an IPO in 2019, having already filed confidentially. The company is targeting a valuation of $120 billion, which seems excessive -- but Wall Street is excited about a company that could disrupt the broader mobility industry with offerings like its restaurant delivery service UberEats and its investments in dockless scooters and autonomous vehicle technologies.

2. Lyft

The #2 ride-hailing service is in a race with Uber to IPO first, and investors have long anticipated getting a piece of one of these fast-growing ride-share stocks. Lyft, which was valued at $15 billion in its last funding round, filed to IPO earlier in December as part of its efforts to challenge Uber.

Once seen as an afterthought in the ride-sharing industry, Lyft has been steadily gaining market share, and now claims 28% -- behind Uber at 70%, according to Second Measure, but still part of what is effectively a duopoly in the industry. Since Lyft is the challenger, it has a bigger growth opportunity than Uber in the U.S., as it can continue taking share from its larger rival. However, Lyft has not expanded globally the way Uber has, and has not embraced new technologies as aggressively, though it has formed partnerships with General Motors, Alphabet, and Ford. That distinction explains why it will command a much lower valuation than Uber in its IPO.

3. Pinterest

2018 has been an ugly year for the social media industry, thanks especially to Facebook's series of public relations crises and ongoing revelations that Russian hacking on multiple social platforms influenced the 2016 election. But a social media company that has largely escaped that scrutiny is going public.

Pinterest just announced its plans to debut on the market early next year. The social site where users post images and articles to their boards now has more than 250 monthly active users, and revenue jumped 50% last year to more than $700 million. According to The Wall Street Journal, the social network is expected to hire underwriters as soon as January, and is seeking a valuation of at least $12 billion. Given the backlash against Facebook, Pinterest may find investors hungry to diversify into a scandal-free social media company.