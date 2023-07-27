Here are the 7 most dangerous lakes in Texas. Three are near Dallas-Fort Worth area

Texas ranks 17th in the U.S. for number of drowning deaths, with 2,350 drownings per year and average annual drowning deaths per 100,000 residents at 1.37, according to a MoneyGeek analysis.

In Texas, 47 kids have drowned so far in 2023, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Of those incidents, two happened at lakes.

While taking a dip in a Texas lake is a great way to beat the summer heat, some are more dangerous and should be avoided or visited cautiously. These are the seven most dangerous lakes in Texas, according to AZ Animals. Three are located in North Texas.

Lake Conroe, Montgomery County

Between 2010 and 2020, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department reported 26 deaths at the 21,000-acre Montgomery County lake.

Lake Travis, Austin

In 2018, six people drowned in the reservoir on the Colorado River in Central Texas, out of 29 total boating deaths reported across Texas that year.

Lewisville Lake, Denton County

At one of the largest lakes in North Texas, there was a total of 87 accidental deaths in a span of 20 years, according to the Lewisville Leader.

Canyon Lake, Comal County

Officials report that each year they typically have three to four fatalities along the reservoir on the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country.

Cedar Creek Lake, Henderson and Kaufman counties

Between 2000 and 2015, over 15 people have been recorded dead on the 32,000-acre reservoir located in Henderson and Kaufman counties.

Joe Pool Lake, Dallas-Fort Worth

There were about 14 recorded drownings in the North Texas freshwater reservoir from 2000 to 2015.

Lake Livingston, East Texas Piney Woods

State reports indicate that 20 people have died of boating-related incidents on the East Texas Piney Woods reservoir since 2000.