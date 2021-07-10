7 of the Most Extravagant Aspen Homes on the Market Right Now

Shivani Vora
·5 min read

Aspen has always been a popular vacation-home destination, and it’s no surprise why: year-round outdoor pursuits—hiking during warmer months and skiing come winter—are the main attraction, but it also has culture, arts, and a vibrant dining scene. The scenic mountain setting only adds to the appeal.

The pandemic has catapulted interest in owning a property in Aspen to another level, according to Melanie Muss, a broker associate with Douglas Elliman in Aspen, who says that the city is seeing an unprecedented number of sales.

“The demand is outpacing the supply,” she says. In 2020 real estate sales in Pitkin County, which includes Aspen, surpassed $4 billion. While commercial properties figure into that number, they primarily include residences. “The record before that was just over $2 billion,” says Muss.

And the mountain town set another record in June when Patrick Dovigi, a former Canadian hockey player turned founder of a waste-management company, bought a home for $72.5 million—the highest price anyone has paid for a single-family listing in Aspen.

Despite the number of billionaires who own properties in town, Muss says that what makes Aspen such a draw is that it’s a place where the deep-pocketed set and locals mix. “Living here is less about how much money you have and more about what a good day you had,” she says.

Following is our list of seven of the most extravagant homes in Aspen that are on the market, at least for now.

The pool at Four Peaks Ranch.
The pool at Four Peaks Ranch.

Four Peaks Ranch

Named after the four mountains that surround it—Snowmass, Capitol Peak, Mount Daly, and Mount Sopris—Four Peaks Ranch is an all-encompassing retreat. Its 876 acres of land include 15 miles of private trails for a myriad of outdoor activities, from horseback riding and cross-country skiing to biking. The property also has a stocked pond, beach with cabana, and putting green. The 18,000-square-foot interior is fully furnished and includes two master baths, two offices, a movie theater, massage room, indoor/outdoor pool, steam room, and gym.

Price: $49.5 million

Beds/Baths: 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Square Footage: 18,000 on 876 acres of land

The Summit House on the top of Red Mountain.
The Summit House on the top of Red Mountain.

Summit House

Located on top of Red Mountain and with views of Aspen and the surrounding ski areas, Summit House is regarded as one of Aspen’s most spectacular homes and comes fully furnished. The style is a mix of contemporary and mountain chic. The property features a wraparound deck from which owners can savor the panoramas. Floor-to-ceiling windows are throughout, along with hardwood floors and dark wood finishes.

Price: $42 million

Beds/Baths: 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 4 half baths

Square Footage: 16,961 on almost 6 acres of land

The striking indoor-outdoor deck at 276 Coach Road.
The striking indoor-outdoor deck at 276 Coach Road.

276 Coach Road

A design showpiece, this contemporary home was built in 2018 by CCY Architects using glass, concrete, and steel. Views of the Red Butte formation, Independence Pass, and Aspen Mountain from the oversized windows are a big appeal, along with the 3,000 square feet of entertaining space. Cream and beige tones are the predominant color theme in the bedrooms and bathrooms, and there are several areas to relax outdoors.

Price: $37 million

Beds/Baths: 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 2 half baths

Square Footage: 11,906 on 4 acres of land

The scenic view from the rooftop at Mother Lode.
The scenic view from the rooftop at Mother Lode.

Mother Lode

In the heart of downtown and with views of the slopes, this property is in a prime location to enjoy the many diversions Aspen has to offer. Mother Lode features natural wood and stone finishes, an elevator, and more than 2,500 square feet of private decks, including one on the rooftop overlooking the city.

Price: $37.5 million

Beds/Baths: 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Square Footage: 8,771

The luxurious interiors at Aspen Park.
The luxurious interiors at Aspen Park.

Aspen Park

Located five minutes away from the center of Aspen and bordered by national forest, this home was built with sustainability in mind and is LEED Silver–certified. Aesthetically, it’s a blend of Art Deco and contemporary mountain and features natural stone and wood, floor-to-ceiling windows with unobstructed panoramas of Independence Pass and Aspen Mountain, two steel-and-glass elevators, and wood staircases. Outside, there are multiple outdoor terraces and an expansive lawn.

Price: $51 million

Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Square Footage: 15,000 on 5.6 acres of land

The outdoor deck at The House on Little Nell.
The outdoor deck at The House on Little Nell.

The House on Little Nell

Set on top of a mountain and surrounded by aspen and pine trees, this contemporary mountain home has the claim to fame of being a ski-in/ski-out property. The outdoor spaces such as a main deck just off the slope and lower-level deck with a hot tub are eye-candy features, and the interior boasts a large media room, ski-equipment room, and four spacious bedrooms.

Price: $35 million

Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Square Footage: 7,150

Outside 8716 Castle Creek Road.
Outside 8716 Castle Creek Road.

8720/8716 Castle Creek Road

Offering complete privacy and stunning mountain views at the same time, this contemporary home with a sharp aesthetic comes fully furnished. It features a large living room designed for gatherings, a rooftop deck with 360-degree panoramas, a pool, hot tub, and terrace with a firepit. There’s also a 1,000-square-foot guest house with an eye-catching zinc metal roof and blackened cedar siding that resembles an art piece more than a home.

Price: $35 million

Beds/Baths: 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Square Footage: 9,060 on 20 acres of land

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

