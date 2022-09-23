7 Most Extravagant Items To Buy From Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus

What is luxury? It could be a weekend at the spa, a $20 cocktail, or even an hour of me-time. It could also be a wearable item that costs tens of thousands of dollars.

That’s how much some of Neiman Marcus’ gems and apparel go for. If you’re a regular person you’d best turn away because these prices aren’t for the shy of millions of dollars. But if you’re a billionaire, do carry on; this is all mere pocket change.

Founded in 1907, Neiman Marcus has built itself into the must-stop shop for some of the most expensive fashion fares in the world. Here, you’ll find treasure troves of gold, diamonds and Christian Louboutin boots. And you needn’t travel to one of its 37 stores — you can simply head online to the Neiman Marcus site and add to cart troves of the best of the best when it comes to diamonds, gold and fine fabrics.

Here’s a look at seven of the most extravagant items you can buy from Neiman Marcus this fall.

Izamayaz Multi-Colored Red Sole Platform Booties by Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin is famed for his gorgeous footwear — and gasp-worthy price tags. In his latest lineup, we have the Izamayaz Multicolored Red Sole Platform Booties. Clad in velvety cotton and sporting a 5.25-inch platform heel, these boots were made for walking — or simply staring at given their intricate design. These beauties will set you back $2,295.

Long Faux Fur Coat by Saint Laurent

Looking to bundle up in opulence this winter? Saint Laurent has you covered with its Long Faux Fur Coat. This cozy piece sports a shawl collar, a double-breasted front, side slip pockets and a $15,600 price tag.

Floral Embroidered Cashmere Coat by Valentino Garavani

Capes aren’t only for superheroes — they’re also for unfathomably rich people who like the color purple and flowers. This Floral Embroidered Cashmere Cape Coat by Valentino Garavanichecks checks off those boxes and retails for $23,000.

Floral Beaded Cap-Sleeve Open-Back Mini Dress by Oscar de la Renta

Looking to be the dazzling belle of the ball at the autumn harvest cocktail party? Look no further. Oscar de la Renta has you covered (albeit skimpily) with the Floral Beaded Cap-Sleeve Open-Back Mini Dress. It only costs $14,990.

Platinum Emerald-Cut Lagoon Tourmaline Ring With Diamond Baguettes by Oscar Heyman

Give your hand a radiant blue glow with the Platinum Emerald-Cut Lagoon Tourmaline Ring with Diamond Baguettes designed by Oscar Heyman. There’s presumably only one of these rare gems on the market and it’s a size 6.5 — and $34,000.

Serpenti Yellow Gold Diamond 2-Twirl Watch by Bulgari

The Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari is known for producing jewels of the highest grade. The Serpenti Yellow Gold Diamond 2-Twirl Watch features 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds and wraps around and up the wrist like a snake. It costs $45,500.

18K White Gold Meister Spray Pin

Who doesn’t need a $69,000 broach? That’s how much the 18K White Gold Meister Spray Pin costs. Decked out diamonds, this one-of-a-kind piece was made in 1965. Let’s hope its safety pin closure is tight!

