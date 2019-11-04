The 7 most important announcements from Microsoft Ignite

It's Microsoft Ignite this week, the company's premier event for IT professionals and decision-makers. But it's not just about new tools for role-based access. Ignite is also very much a forward-looking conference that keeps the changing role of IT in mind. And while there isn't a lot of consumer news at the event, the company does tend to make a few announcements for developers, as well.

This year's Ignite was especially news-heavy. Ahead of the event, the company provided journalists and analysts with an 87-page document that lists all of the news items. If I counted correctly, there were about 175 separate announcements. Here are the top seven you really need to know about.

What was announced: Microsoft was among the first of the big cloud vendors to bet big on hybrid deployments. With Arc, the company is taking this a step further. It will let enterprises use Azure to manage their resources across clouds -- including those of competitors like AWS and Google Cloud. It'll work for Windows and Linux Servers, as well as Kubernetes clusters, and also allows users to take some limited Azure data services with them to these platforms.

Why it matters: With Azure Stack, Microsoft already allowed businesses to bring many of Azure's capabilities into their own data centers. But because it's basically a local version of Azure, it only worked on a limited set of hardware. Arc doesn't bring all of the Azure Services, but it gives enterprises a single platform to manage all of their resources across the large clouds and their own data centers. Virtually every major enterprise uses multiple clouds. Managing those environments is hard. So if that's the case, Microsoft is essentially saying, let's give them a tool to do so -- and keep them in the Azure ecosystem. In many ways, that's similar to Google's Anthos, yet with an obvious Microsoft flavor, less reliance on Kubernetes and without the managed services piece.

What was announced: Project Cortex creates a knowledge network for your company. It uses machine learning to analyze all of the documents and contracts in your various repositories -- including those of third-party partners -- and then surfaces them in Microsoft apps like Outlook, Teams and its Office apps when appropriate. It's the company's first new commercial service since the launch of Teams.

Why it matters: Enterprises these days generate tons of documents and data, but it's often spread across numerous repositories and is hard to find. With this new knowledge network, the company aims to surface this information proactively, but it also looks at who the people are who work on them and tries to help you find the subject matter experts when you're working on a document about a given subject, for example.

What was announced: Microsoft is combining its ConfigMgr and Intune services that allow enterprises to manage the PCs, laptops, phones and tablets they issue to their employees under the Endpoint Manager brand. With that, it's also launching a number of tools and recommendations to help companies modernize their deployment strategies. ConfigMgr users will now also get a license to Intune to allow them to move to cloud-based management.