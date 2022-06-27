Here Are 7 Of The Most Memorable Moments From The 2022 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson hosted the 2022 BET Awards for the second year in a row in Los Angeles on Sunday, Essence reports. The star-studded event included shocking moments, inspiring performances and heartfelt tributes.

Here are some of the top moments from the BET Awards.

BET honored Kevin Samuels with tribute

The 2022 BET Awards included a tribute to Kevin Samuels, the controversial YouTuber who died in May. Samuels’ photo appeared on the big screen at the awards show as BET paid homage to some of the celebrities who died in the past year.

While some praised BET for honoring Samuels, others bashed the network for paying homage to the controversial YouTuber who had gained a reputation for spewing questionable comments about women in particular.

Lil nas x wasn’t nominated at the BET awards but Kevin Samuels was honored. Lol — B(lack) E(vil) T(elevision) (@nottramar) June 27, 2022

BET putting Roe v. Wade and Kevin Samuels in an “in memoriam” segment was the idea of someone who is extremely online and needs to touch grass. — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) June 27, 2022

Tems took home multiple awards

It was an epic night for Nigerian singer Tems who joined Justin Bieber and Wizkid to take the award for Best Collaboration. The trio earned recognition for their hit song “Essence.”

NEWS 🏆🎉 — @wizkidayo’s “Essence” (feat. @temsbaby & @justinbieber) has won “Best Collaboration” at the 2022 @BETAwards! ✨ This is Wizkid’s fourth career win. It is the first African song to be nominated and win in this category! 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Hx7Q4fmNrQ — WIZKID SOURCE (@WizkidSource) June 27, 2022

Tems also earned the BET Award for Best International Act.

The Nigerian singer dedicated her award to women who “dare to dream.”

“Where I’m from, things like this don’t happen,” she said. “This is a dream. As you’re watching me, I want you to imagine yourself as me because you are meant to be here too.”

Jack Harlow took a stand for Lil Nas X

Jack Harlow showed off his Lil Nas X shirt at the BET Awards, making a statement for his friend who was excluded from the program.

Morrendooo com o Jack harlow com essa camiseta da feirinha pic.twitter.com/t9FH1hiFni — som de chuca para dormir youtube (@vagininhar) June 27, 2022

Chlöe Bailey mesmerized the audience

Chlöe Bailey captivated the audience with her performance at the BET Awards. The singer put on a seductive lap dance for one of her male dancers while performing a rendition of her new single, “Surprise,” Billboard reports.

The Grammy-nominated musician continued to mesmerize her fans with a performance of her song, “Treat me,” released in April.

chloe bringing back performing thankfully pic.twitter.com/jDi6z76bib — ty (@hauntedremm) June 27, 2022

Diddy thanked his ex while Yung Miami held up a sign for him

While receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, Diddy gave a shoutout to his ex, Cassie.

“I was in a dark place for a few years. I have to give a special shoutout, thank you, love, to the people that was really there for me,” Diddy said. “And also Cassie, for holding me down in the dark times, love.”

The singer’s current girlfriend, Yung Miami, watched from the crowd, holding up a sign reading, “GO PAPI!”

Diddy: I miss Kim so much… Shout out Cassie for holding me down in dark times… #BETAwards Caresha: pic.twitter.com/ozhHjdLKAV — OG Aunt Becky (@ATLviaMIA) June 27, 2022

Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music uplifted the audience

Legendary gospel singer Kirk Franklin joined Maverick City Music to deliver a captivating performance at the BET Awards.

The artists first performed “Kingdom” from their new album Kingdom Book One, BET reports. The group then performed Franklin’s 1995 hit single “Melodies from Heaven.”

Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance

Mariah Carey shockingly appeared on the stage during Latto’s performance. Carey joined Latto to perform the remix to “Big Energy,” the single that originally was released in 2021, according to Pitchfork.