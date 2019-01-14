7 Must-See Debuts and Concept Cars from the 2019 Detroit Auto Show

Detroit hosts its auto show every year in the depths of Michigan's winter, but this is the last year before the show shifts places on the automotive calendar from January to June. It's the end of an era, a somber occasion marked by a dwindling number of scheduled debuts. Several European automakers, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW, didn't even bother to show up this year. But the 2019 Detroit auto show refused to go gently into that wintry night: Hotly anticipated sports cars such as Toyota's new Supra and Ford's Mustang Shelby GT500 landed with a bang in Detroit's Cobo Center (the Mustang was actually lowered from the ceiling during its reveal!), and there were several consequential debuts from Cadillac, Ram, and Ford. We've gathered the highlights here.

