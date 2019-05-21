7 Myths About Diabetes People Somehow Still Believe

In many people’s eyes, diabetes conjures up images of sugary food or finger-pricking. While it’s true that both those images can play a role in diabetes, that’s certainly not the whole picture. Diabetes is a complex condition that can include many different symptoms, causes and treatments, and can’t be boiled down to a single image or buzzword. The problem is that when people don’t understand how diabetes really works, they may end up making judgments and assumptions about people with diabetes, and miss out on opportunities to learn, and support their friend.

To correct the outdated beliefs people have about diabetes, we asked our Mighty diabetes community to share the myths they’re tired of hearing. We also shared the truth behind these common misconceptions. More than 100 million U.S. adults now have diabetes or pre-diabetes, so chances are that includes at least one person you know. Take the time to understand their condition — it’s a simple thing you can do that goes a long way.

Here’s what our Mighty community shared:

Myth 1. All it takes to manage type 1 diabetes is an insulin shot.

Reality: Yes, people with type 1 diabetes need to take insulin to make up for what their bodies don’t produce. However, diabetes management doesn’t stop there. You also need to carefully monitor what you’re eating, your exercising habits, and even your anxiety levels to know how much insulin to take throughout the day. Sometimes you’ll need to eat a sugary snack to manage your blood glucose levels, rather than inject more insulin. Type 1 diabetes requires constant monitoring and adjusting, and is much more than a once-day-shot of insulin.

“As a type I diabetic, a lot of people think that all it takes is a shot of insulin and I’m good to go. Everything affects blood sugar levels and it’s just not as simple as others would like it to be,” Bethie G. said.

Myth 2. There are things you can do to prevent type 1 diabetes.

Reality: Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the pancreas destroys insulin-producing cells. There is nothing you can do to prevent this from happening. Some evidence suggest genetics and environmental triggers like a virus can cause type 1 diabetes, but for many people the exact cause cannot be pinpointed. Diet, exercise habits and lifestyle do not affect a person’s likelihood of developing type 1 diabetes.

“Nothing you do can prevent type 1 diabetes. People in the United States at least… don’t seem to know that,” Liz W. said.

Myth 3. If you have diabetes, that means you must have been eating sugar all day long.

Reality: As previously discussed, eating habits do not affect whether or not you’ll develop type 1 diabetes. For type 2 diabetes, a high-fat, high-sugar diet can make you more likely to develop insulin resistance, which means your body doesn’t use insulin properly. This can lead to type 2 diabetes. However, genetics also make you more susceptible to developing type 2 diabetes, and if you have other chronic illnesses, that can affect your likelihood as well. Diet is just one side of the story.

“[A myth is] that you sit around eating sugar all day which is why you have diabetes and therefore should be ashamed of yourself,” Susan L. said.

Myth 4. Latent autoimmune diabetes in adults (aka late-onset type 1 diabetes or type 1.5 diabetes) is really just type 2 diabetes.

The reality: Late-onset type 1 diabetes features a few distinct characteristics that make it different from both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. First, as its name suggests, it typically develops after age 30, whereas type 1 diabetes is most commonly diagnosed at around 14 years old. Second, people usually don’t require insulin injections at first, since they are still making their own insulin and can manage with diet and oral medications. However, as the autoimmune disease progresses, insulin injections become necessary as the pancreas slowly stops making insulin. By contrast, type 2 diabetes is not an autoimmune disease and your pancreas still makes insulin, but your body doesn’t use it properly or make enough.