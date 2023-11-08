7 Nashville Cops Put on Leave After Partial Leak of Mass Shooter’s Manifesto

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Wednesday that it had placed seven officers on administrative leave as it probes which, if any, staff were involved in the partial leak of a manifesto written by Audrey Hale, the Covenant School shooter who killed six people in March. “Seven individuals are on administrative assignment (absolutely non-punitive) to protect the integrity of the active, progressing investigation,” the department said in a statement to The Daily Beast. A spokesperson said the seven officers will maintain “full police power” and that their names won’t be released because it’s “not fair to them.” Three pages from Hale’s reportedly extensive writings were leaked to a right-wing talk show on Monday, giving a glimpse into the deeply troubled mind of Hale, who wrote about targeting privileged white people. Sources told News Channel 5’s Phil Williams that Monday’s leak was misleading, however, with Hale’s full manifesto—which remains under wraps pending a court case—having “something in there for everybody.”

