7 North Texas men arrested, charged with dealing drugs out of Las Colinas motel

Seven North Texas men have been charged with dealing drugs out of a Las Colinas motel, officials said.

Brandon Jones, Jaleel Peterson, Victor Contreras, Glenn Blair, Corey Allen, Derrick Richardson and Antonie Thompson-Stevens were arrested Wednesday. They made their first appearance in federal court on Friday, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

The seven men were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to the release. If convicted, each defendant could face between five and 40 years in federal prison.

A source told law enforcement officers that the men were operating a narcotics distribution room, also known as a trap room, out of the Las Colinas motel.

Officials later identified a second motel room used for the same purpose. It’s not clear if the second trap room was also located in Las Colinas.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the motel rooms on Wednesday. Jones and Peterson were apprehended while trying to leave through a back window, according to the release. Contreras, Richardson and Thompson-Stevens were found inside the rooms, and Blair was apprehended nearby.

Officials said they seized a variety of illegal drugs in the rooms along with scales, packing and equipment used to put fentanyl into individual capsules.