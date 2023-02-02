7 now face murder charges in fatal Bradenton shooting where 60 rounds were fired

Seven people, including two teens, now face murder charges after a January shooting that left one dead and two injured.

Three of the men have been arrested, while two other men and two teenagers have warrants out for their arrest, the Bradenton Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

All seven face charges of armed robbery and first-degree murder in connection to a shooting in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West on Jan. 23.

Over 60 bullet casings were discovered at the scene where three men were shot.

One of the men, a 28-year-old, died from his injuries on Tuesday, Jan. 31; another victim is still in the hospital in stable condition; and the third man’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, according to police.

Videos of the shooting circulated on social media, showing 10 or so young men outside of a house with several vehicles outside. Some were arguing with raised voices, and one says “take that chain off” before shots were fired.

Police spokesperson Meredith Frameli told the Bradenton Herald that a necklace was recovered as evidence, and detectives are still investigating the motive for the shooting.

Detectives also are attempting to identify everyone seen on the video, Frameli said.

In custody:

Tyreak Allen, 20

Jerome Williams, 20

Kevion Brooks, 22

Wanted:

Dorian Brooks, 24

Kobe Brooks, 19

Shamar Mobley, 20

Also wanted is a 17-year-old. The Bradenton Herald generally does not identify minors accused of a crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.