7 officers fired over death of Texas man in police custody

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Albert
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Seven officers have been fired over the March death of a Black man who was pepper sprayed and had a spit mask placed on his face while he was in custody, the sheriff's office in Collin County, Texas, announced Thursday. The sheriff said the seven officers "violated well-established Sheriff's Office policies and procedures" when handling Marvin David Scott III, who became unresponsive and died soon after at a local hospital.

"Evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well-established Sheriff's Office policies and procedures," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement. "Everyone in Collin County deserves safe and fair treatment, including those in custody at our jail. I will not tolerate less."

An eighth officer who was under investigation has resigned, Skinner said.

The details surrounding the 26-year-old's death remain unclear. After Scott was arrested for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana on March 14, he was taken to a detention facility in Collin County where he arrived at approximately 6:22 p.m., Skinner said at a March 19 briefing.

Marvin David Scott III is seen in a booking photo obtained by CBS Dallas / Fort Worth.&#xa0; / Credit: CBS Dallas/Fort Worth
Marvin David Scott III is seen in a booking photo obtained by CBS Dallas / Fort Worth. / Credit: CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

At some point after arriving, Scott began exhibiting "strange behavior" in the booking area, Skinner said at the time. Skinner did not explain what he meant by "strange behavior" or provide any further details about Scott's alleged conduct.

Several officers then struggled to secure Scott to a restraint bed, Skinner said. They used pepper spray once, and placed a spit mask — a covering with netting fabric designed to prevent a person from spitting on officers — on his face, Skinner said.

At 10:22 p.m., Scott became unresponsive while being placed on the restraint bed, Skinner said. He "immediately" received medical care, but was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Skinner did not provide additional details about the four-hour period Scott was in custody. Seven officials had previously been placed on administrative leave over Scott's death.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, but have not yet released a report on the case. Skinner said video of the incident, which has not been shared publicly, has been given to the Rangers.

Attorneys for Scott's family said in March that he was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of his death, and condemned the sheriff's characterization of the hours leading up to his death. At the March 19 press conference, Skinner declined to comment on whether officers had been aware of a history of mental illness.

"The statement that [the sheriff] gave today was not thorough nor transparent," attorney Lee Merritt said at the time.

"It wasn't just weird. It was a mental health crisis," Merritt added. "It is a huge deal to disrespect him in that way."

Merritt did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment on the firings.

Edelman Trust Barometer: Technology sector sees global decline in trust

Military helps house migrant children amid overcrowding at border facilities

Derek Chauvin trial day 4: Paramedics detail efforts to save George Floyd's life; ex-police sergeant discusses use of force

Recommended Stories

  • Mom killed 6-year-old with cocaine, other drugs for insurance money, Texas police say

    A Texas mom is charged with capital murder in the death of her 6-year-old son.

  • Another SpaceX Starship explodes in test flight

    SpaceX presses ahead with Starship testing despite initial setbacks.

  • Ex-Texas sheriff charged again in probe of Black man’s death

    A former Texas sheriff has been charged for the second time with evidence tampering in an investigation into the death in custody of a Black man that was filmed by the police reality TV series “Live PD,” officials announced Thursday. Robert Chody was booked into a Travis County jail on Thursday and released 20 minutes later on a $15,000 bond, a spokeswoman for the county sheriff’s office said. The charge stems from the destruction of video that showed 40-year-old Javier Ambler's last moments in March 2019, when deputies repeatedly shocked him with stun guns.

  • Here's Why Addison Rae's Non-Apology to Black TikTok Creators Really Missed the Mark

    Yet again, another missed opportunity to highlight Black talent.

  • Lucid Motors Offers A Look Inside Its Plant. The View Is Impressive.

    The electric-vehicle start-up's new assembly plant highlights some of the differences among the new entrants to the business.

  • Alex Beresford: ‘After defending Meghan I’ve suffered relentless racism’

    Three weeks ago I took part in a television debate about the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to publicly reveal the racism they claimed to have suffered as members of the Royal Family, and the impact on their mental health. Since then I have been subjected to relentless racism myself on social media. I haven’t announced it (like the former Arsenal player Thierry Henry did this week when he publicly quit social media, in response to anonymous racist bullying) but I have been forced to step away from Twitter and Facebook myself, because it was getting too much. I am a strong person, but I am not made of steel. These are just the past few weeks of my own, very much lived experience of racism in Britain. But the report just released by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities tells a very different story. The Commission, which was created by Boris Johnson after the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, said there was no evidence of institutional racism in Britain, and that the country was a “beacon for other white-majority countries”. That may be what the Government wants to believe, but it does a disservice to this country. If we acknowledge there is racism in Britain – as the report does – then we have to acknowledge it will find its way into institutions. The report gives a false sense of hope that our work is done and will simultaneously give social media racists the comfort to push a little bit further as they hide in plain sight. The harsh reality, though, is that social media is just a reflection of a bigger problem in society. These people are your co-workers, they are even a parent at the school gate. Not all racism is caught on camera. Not all racism is a black man lying on the ground with a knee on his neck. It comes in many forms. Between myself and friends we have dozens of examples of where we have faced institutional racism throughout our lives: in some of their cases, losing out in the workplace and restricted opportunities. The point about covert racism is you know it exists because you have experienced it – but it is much harder to prove. Discussing racism is one of the most uncomfortable conversations to be had. For some people it must feel like tiptoeing around a minefield, trying not to put a foot wrong. For someone of colour, already racially battle weary, it can open all your old wounds. Your mind flashes back to all those previous incidents... only for someone to search for explanations or excuses to question your truth. It’s had me thinking about my own journey as a mixed-race person from a council house in St Werburghs in inner city Bristol in the 1980s to national breakfast television. My white British mum and Guyanese father used to prepare us for the outside world without trying to spoil our loving childhood home. I always got the impression my father, who came to England at the age of 14 and took up an engineering apprenticeship after leaving school, didn’t want us to dwell on history too much. Almost like he had lived it, so we didn’t have to. Mum was very protective over my younger brother and I. The white mother experience isn’t to be underestimated. I remember Mum started a new job working for a local wine company, it was going well until the day she popped into the office with me. We were met with that look of surprise, followed by a change in treatment, concluding in a change in job. School was the place where differences became visible to me. As well as learning the two times table I also had to teach myself quickly about what prejudice meant. Managing the many forms of racism can start at the same time as learning to tie your shoelaces.

  • Chicago police officer placed on administrative duty after fatal 'armed confrontation' with 13-year-old boy

    The boy, Adam Toledo, died by homicide from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

  • These Grocery Items Are About to Get More Expensive

    We were also hoping to avoid certain 2020 flashbacks in the new year, so don't blame us for the bad news. However, the manufacturer of some of the most in-demand household products just announced that prices are about to go up. Yes, that includes toilet paper!The price increases will impact Kimberly-Clark's bathroom tissue, baby and child care, and adult care businesses in the U.S. and Canada. You likely know a few of these brands better as Scott toilet paper, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Huggies diapers, and Depends. (RELATED: Grocery Shortages to Expect in 2021, According to Experts)So, exactly how much pricier could these essential products get? Kimberly-Clark revealed that "the percentage increases are in the mid-to-high single digits." This means that a 1,000-sheet, 12-roll pack of Scott Toilet Tissue that retails for $9.78 at Walmart at press time could jump as high as $10.66, give or take.Almost all of the price increases will be in place by late June, Kimberly-Clark says. Walmart, Target, Costco, and Amazon all sell the brand's products, but the "chains can either absorb the higher prices Kimberly-Clark plans to charge or pass them off to consumers," according to CNN.Given the essential nature of these household items, price increases at the check-out line likely don't feel fair to consumers. Kimberly-Clark, for its part, says they "are necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation."We've got the news you need to be a savvier shopper! For more, check out How McDonald's Is Quietly Rolling Out These Updates to Its Buns, then sign up for our newsletter.

  • 911 dispatcher stabbed to death by 19-year-old son, Texas police say. ‘Tragic loss’

    “She will always be remembered for her bold spirit.”

  • With Panthers watching his pro day, Kyle Pitts shows why he’s one of the best in draft

    Panthers coach Matt Rhule was at Florida’s pro day.

  • Biden's infrastructure plan should supercharge growth over the long term, Dallas Fed president says

    Where Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus provided a short-term boost, infrastructure spending serves as a permanent investment in the economy, he said.

  • Clippers are considering signing DeMarcus Cousins for depth at center

    The Clippers are considering signing veteran center DeMarcus Cousins, who was released by the Houston Rockets last month.

  • The Real-Life Schitt’s Creek Motel Is Listed for $1.6 Million

    The Emmy-winning show was filmed in Orangeville, Ontario

  • Climate activists spray black dye at Bank of England in 'Money Rebellion'

    LONDON (Reuters) -Climate activists in London splashed black dye on the facade of the Bank of England's imposing neo-classical headquarters on Thursday as part of a protest against the finance sector's support of what they say is a climate catastrophe. "The government is doing everything they can to greenwash themselves when at the same time we have a financial system in this country that is actively financing companies and institutions that are destroying the planet."

  • Russia registers 'first' animal COVID vaccine

    Russia has registered a new COVID vaccine for the furry, fluffy, and four-legged among us -- believed to be the world’s first vaccine for animals. The country’s agricultural regulator, Rosselkhoznadzor, made the announcement on Wednesday after tests showed the vaccine generated antibodies against the virus in dogs, cats, foxes and mink.Mink is particularly important, because parts of Europe have feared cross-transmission with the animal. Denmark culled its entire mink herd, 17 million, after concluding a strain had passed from humans to mink and back again.Rosselkhoznadzor's deputy head Konstantin Savenkov:"Of course we have fully understood that today this is a new challenge: both the virus itself for humanity and the virus's transmission from animals to humans and from humans to animals. And we have done this work with future in mind. We should be prepared and be able to prevent the negative situation and not just be able to fix it afterwards."The vaccine is called Carnivac-Cov and the agency says it continued to show an immune response in the animals six months after trials began in October. Rosselkhoznadzor said that Russian fur farms planned to buy the vaccine, along with businesses in Greece, Poland, and Austria.Mass production could start as early as April.

  • Britney Spears says she's 'embarrassed' by hit documentary

    'Framing Britney Spears' detailed pop star's conservatorship; FOX News chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt reports

  • A US cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • The Satan Shoe saga ends with the 666th sneaker unsold

    So dawn goes down to day/nothing satanic can stay. Streetwear company MSCHF says it will not ship the 666th pair of Satan Shoes after Nike sought a temporary restraining order against its unauthorized Nike Air Max 97s, which were modified in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X and allegedly contain a drop of real human blood. But whoops — MSCHF said Wednesday that it has already shipped the other 665 pairs of shoes, which sold for $1,018 when they went on sale earlier this week. So sad! Sorry Nike! Meanwhile, the most satanic pair of all, the 666th, which was going to be used in a giveaway on April 2, will no longer be up for grabs due to Nike's lawsuit. Read more at The Verge. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersGeorge Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics testify in Chauvin trialDear Mr. Trump, America needs you

  • Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in California

    Reuters/Orange County PoliceAuthorities have identified 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez as the gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a California office building on Wednesday, killing four people in what officials said was a “business dispute.”During a Thursday press conference, police said they were looking into whether Gonzalez chained the gates to the Orange County office complex and lay in wait before opening fire and killing four people—including a 9-year-old—and wounding another. While authorities have not named the victims, they have identified them as one man, two females, and a 9-year-old boy. A female and Gonzalez are being treated at a local hospital.“It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Public Administrator Todd Spitzer said Thursday, adding that Gonzalez may be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.BREAKING: Suspect in mass shooting in Orange identified by Orange PD as 44-year-old Aminadab Gasiola Gonzalez from Fullerton. Police say he has a personal and/or business relationship with adult victims and that this was not a random shooting. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/EbO3r2btBg— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) April 1, 2021 Spitzer said the “horrific rampage” was the result of a “targeted” attack. All the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships. At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at the offices of Unified Homes, a real estate business and mobile home seller located in the complex alongside other businesses.A law enforcement source told ABC7 said the gunman shot “into the windows” after locking the courtyard. Since the gates were chained shut with bike cable locks, officers were forced to engage Gonzalez from the outside while they waited for bolt cutters. Gonzalez was also armed with pepper spray and handcuffs, police said.Eventually, Gonzalez was apprehended with a gunshot wound—though authorities did not say if it was sustained by an officer or self-inflicted.In the complex’s courtyard, police then found two victims, the young boy and a woman who remains in critical condition. On the upstairs outdoor landing, police found a woman fatally shot. Two others were found inside the office.Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said Thursday that police found a semi-automatic handgun, a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs, and ammunition in the scene. They believe it belonged to Gonzalez.Public records list Gonzalez’s address as a mobile home park in Anaheim that appears to be closed. He is listed as the owner of three trucking businesses and a relative of a licensed real estate agent who works for Unified Homes. Gonzalez’s family did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's requests for comment. One man who identified himself as a friend of one of the victims posted on Facebook: “He killed my friend for whatever reason. Why no one knows. It’s just a sad thing to hear. Never in a million years would I think something like this could happen to him.”Wednesday’s massacre marks the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks. A gunman in Atlanta killed eight people in three Asian massage parlors. Days later, a 21-year-old man killed ten people inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Dustin Johnson just sold his Florida mansion with a private island for $16.5 million after a total renovation

    The pro golfer bought the house in 2015 for $5 million. After a total renovation, he sold it for triple that cost.