7 Oklahomans among those arrested over Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

More than 700 have been arrested so far as a result of the federal investigation into the storming of the U.S. Capitol a year ago.

Seven are from Oklahoma.

They include a former Thunder worker, a construction company owner, an Army veteran, an apprentice electrician and a former legislator's son who was in college at the time.

The seven were charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., mostly with petty offenses. Only one was accused of violence.

The evidence against them include social media posts, Capitol security camera recordings, news coverage and police bodycam videos.

Here is a breakdown of the cases:

Andrew Craig Ericson

Ericson, 24, was arrested Jan. 22 in Muskogee.

He pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor — illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol.

He was sentenced in December to 20 days behind bars but was told he could serve the time on consecutive weekends. He also was placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

His case was memorable because he livestreamed videos on Snapchat while inside the Capitol and also posted photos of himself on the social media site.

In one video, he took a bottle of beer — a Corona Light — from a mini-refrigerator after going into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's conference room. In one of the photos, he posed with his feet on a conference table.

Andrew Craig Ericson is shown in this Shapchat photo with his feet on a table in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's conference room during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

He is the son of former state Rep. Stuart Ericson and was almost expelled from college because of his arrest.

Danielle Nicole Doyle

Doyle, 37, was arrested Feb. 25 in Oklahoma City.

She pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor — illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol — for climbing through a broken window.

In images from a surveillance camera, Danielle Nicole Doyle is shown climbing into the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

She was sentenced in October to two months on probation and fined $3,000. She also was ordered to pay $500 in restitution and to get mental health treatment.

Doyle was a senior season ticket account manager for the Oklahoma City Thunder before leaving in December 2020. She came under investigation after a former co-worker saw her on CNN's coverage of the riot and contacted the FBI.

Story continues

Jerry Edward Ryals

Ryals, 27, of Fort Gibson, was arrested March 4 in Muskogee.

He faces one felony count — obstructing a congressional proceeding — and four misdemeanor counts.

He admitted to going inside the Capitol after traveling to Washington, D.C., with his boss to attend the “Save America” rally, the FBI reported. Afterward, he wrote on Facebook, "We reclaimed our Capitol, just to be slandered by the media."

In a photo that is now evidence in a criminal case, Jerry Ryals is seen inside the U.S. Capitol.

He told the FBI he was an apprentice electrician.

Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr.

Griffith, 57, also was arrested March 4 in Muskogee.

He was charged with four misdemeanor counts after admitting he went inside the Capitol.

In this photo now in evidence, Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr, at left, is seen inside the U.S. Capitol.

The owner of a Fort Gibson electrical business traveled to Washington with his employee, Ryals, and another man. “Maybe I shouldn’t have gone in,” he later told the other man, according to the FBI.

Tanner Bryce Sells

Sells, 26, was arrested May 17 in Chandler.

He pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor — illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol. He is set to be sentenced Jan. 12.

Sells, who runs a construction business, was inside the Capitol only a little more than five minutes, his attorney wrote in a sentencing memo.

Tanner Bryce Sells texted this photo of himself inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to another individual, prosecutors told a judge.

He recorded a video on his phone while inside the Capitol and posted it on Facebook. "He was silent," his attorney noted in the memo. "He did not chant with others, call for harm to come to anyone, or even remark about his presence within the Capitol."

Benjamen Scott Burlew

Burlew was arrested Aug. 19 in Wyandotte.

He initially faced two misdemeanor counts accusing him of assaulting a news photographer outside the U.S. Capitol.

In an image from a YouTube video, Benjamen Burlew talks about his experience outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

He now faces both felony and misdemeanor counts accusing him of causing civil disorder, assaulting or impeding a police officer and assaulting the photographer.

Demonstrators mistook The Associated Press photographer for an antifa activist, according to a video of the confrontation.

Burlew, 42, lives in Miami. Witnesses told the FBI he had served in the U.S. Army.

Edward T. Spain Jr.

Spain, 56, of Chelsea, was arrested Oct. 7 in Tulsa.

He was charged with four misdemeanor counts after confessing to the FBI that he went inside the Capitol.

"I had no intent on entering the Capitol Building but did so after hearing that shots had been fired on the Senate floor," he told the FBI Aug. 16 in a handwritten statement.

The FBI reported using this Facebook photo of Edward T. Spain Jr. outside the U.S. Capitol to identify him from videos as being inside the building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

"I did not vandalize anything," he also wrote. "I had no intent of causing harm ... to anyone or anything."

He is set to plead guilty Jan. 18, possibly to a single misdemeanor.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Seven Oklahomans among those arrested over attack on US Capitol