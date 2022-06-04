7-year-old allegedly punched by uncle over video game, police say

A man is behind bars after allegedly punching a 7-year-old in the jaw over a video game.

Dannie Robertson, 24, is charged with child abuse and child neglect or child endangerment after he allegedly punched a child that happened to be his nephew.

On March 7, the Memphis Police Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Wesley Drive, Methodist South Hospital, in regards to a physical abuse of a 7-year-old.

According to reports, officers were told by the mother that her son had allegedly been physically assaulted by Robertson on March 6 while playing a video game at her home in the 1400 block of Dewees Drive.

The mother said she got medical attention for her son after she saw her son’s jaw swollen the next morning, reports said.

Officials interviewed the 7-year-old at the Memphis Child Advocacy Center and the child said his uncle punched him in his jaw because he was upset about a video game, an affidavit said.

Robertson has no bond information and he is due in court on June 6.

