7-year-old ‘beacon of joy’ struck and killed while riding her bike, Minnesota cops say

A 7-year-old girl died after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle, Minnesota cops say.

It happened at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, in Minneapolis, where Penny Thompson had ridden her bike from a driveway onto the street, police said.

An oncoming vehicle struck Penny, leaving her unconscious, according to a news release. Police said the driver pulled over and tried to help her before first responders arrived.

Penny was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said. An autopsy ruled she died due to “multiple blunt force injuries,” Patch.com reported.

No charges are expected against the driver.

Penny was described by her Girl Scout troop as “a beautiful soul.”

“Penny was a fun-loving and spirited young girl who touched the hearts of everyone she met,” the Girl Scout troop’s GoFundMe said. “Her smile could brighten up the darkest days, and her love for her friends was boundless.

“Penny was a beacon of joy in our lives. Her laughter was infectious, and her kindness knew no bounds,” the GoFundMe continued. “She cherished her friendships deeply, always there to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. Her spirit was an inspiration to us all.”

