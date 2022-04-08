7-year-old boy dies after car plows into family at school bus stop, Maryland cops say

A father and his two children — a toddler and a 7-year-old boy — were waiting for a school bus to arrive when a car veered off the road and plowed into them in Maryland, police say.

The boy, 7-year-old Muhammed Haekal Saifullah Elsyaf, died from his injuries a day later on Thursday, April 7, at a local hospital, according to a Montgomery County police news release.

The first grader was known for his smile at Ashburton Elementary School in Bethesda, the school wrote in a letter to families on April 7.

“We ask that you remember and celebrate his joyous smile,” the letter said, adding that “it is very difficult to face the death of a young person.”

On the morning of April 6, Muhammed, his father and 18-month-old sibling were waiting at the bus stop situated at a corner when a driver in a Honda “left the roadway” and struck them, police said.

The uninjured driver, whose name wasn’t released, stayed at the scene and spoke with police, according to authorities. The toddler was unharmed, but the father “sustained minor injuries.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing as of April 8, and detectives are working on whether to file charges against the driver.

“It goes without saying that we’re extremely saddened,” school spokesman Chris Cram told Bethesda Magazine. “It’s terrible, the loss of any young child, and we really feel deeply for this family and the school community.”

In the wake of Muhammed’s death, Ashburton Elementary School has provided students with “counseling and other emotional support” and will continue to do so, the letter said.

It also gave resources for parents to help them discuss grief with their children .

Bethesda is located roughly 5 miles northeast of Washington, D.C.

