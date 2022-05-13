7-year-old boy drives and crashes dad's car on busy Middletown road

May 13—A 7-year-old Middletown boy took his father's vehicle without his knowledge Thursday morning and crashed head-on into a parked Jeep on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to Middletown police.

The boy, driving alone in a 2014 Kia SUV, was traveling east on Roosevelt around 8:30 a.m. when he crossed over the median, hit the guardrail and crashed into a parked Jeep in the westbound lanes.

The driver of that vehicle told police when he saw the car traveling toward his vehicle and noticed a young boy driving, he put his vehicle in park and got out.

After the crash, the man and others got the boy out of the SUV and put it in park until police arrived.

The boy, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was transported to Atrium Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the crash report.

Police interviewed the boy's parents and they thought their son was home.

The boy turned 7 on May 5, according to the police report.