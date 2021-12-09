7-year-old boy identified among victims of murder-suicide inside Milwaukee duplex that left four dead; suspect lived in lower unit

Milwaukee police officers investigate the scene after discovering four dead individuals who suffered gunshot injuries Wednesday in the 3100 block of South 49th Street. Milwaukee police officers were responding to a welfare check when the bodies were discovered.

A 54-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man and a 7-year-old boy were the victims in Wednesday's murder-suicide inside a duplex on Milwaukee's south side, authorities said.

The man who police say shot and killed the three people then fatally shot himself was identified Thursday by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Fredrick K. Holmes, 49.

The victims were identified as:

Jeazell Woodruff, 54

Jason M. Wilhelm, 42

Kevin James Baker-Wilhelm, 7

Wilhelm was 7-year-old Kevin's father, according to medical examiner reports. The two lived in the upstairs unit of the duplex in the 3100 block of South 49th Street, Milwaukee police said.

Woodruff and the suspect, Holmes, lived in the downstairs unit, police said.

Wilhelm was found dead in his kitchen, while his son was found dead in a hallway, according to the medical examiner.

Woodruff was also found dead in a hallway in the upstairs unit.

Holmes was found dead in the downstairs unit.

Milwaukee police did not provide additional information about the shootings and said the circumstances about what led to the incident are under investigation.

A neighbor watches Milwaukee police officers investigate the scene after officers discovered four dead individuals who suffered gunshot injuries Wednesday in the 3100 block of South 49th Street. Milwaukee police officers were responding to a welfare check when the bodies were discovered.

