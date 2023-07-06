7-year-old boy killed, grandfather wounded after Florida jet ski dispute leads to shooting

A 7-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet after a dispute over jet ski riding led to a shooting this week in Florida.

The incident occurred in Tampa around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday during a Fourth of July celebration at the Courtney Campbell Causeway, when two groups started arguing over jet skis that were being driven recklessly close to the shore near where children were playing in the water.

Tampa Police Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson said at a press conference Wednesday that both groups started shooting. A grandfather grabbed his 7-year-old grandson and ran to a truck where he attempted to shield the boy from the gunfire.

“They were inside the vehicle. A round went through the vehicle, hit the grandfather in the finger and the young man in the head,” Johnson said.

The shooter was “careless” with a gun and let “anger take over,” he added.

The boy was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Hospital. The family identified him as Yitzian Torres Garcia on Wednesday, according to WFLA. The older man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Johnson said the investigation was ongoing, but no arrests have been made and suspects had not been identified.

“There was no reason, no excuse, for that argument to lead to gunfire, much less an argument over jet skis,” Johnson said.

He then pleaded with the public to come forward with any information and for the shooters to turn themselves in: “Just imagine if that was your child that was killed over this. Your actions and your anger led to a 7-year-old, just starting his life, to be killed.”

Marisol Ayala, the boy’s grandmother, echoed those sentiments.

“He didn’t kill an animal, he killed a human being, a baby starting to live that had nothing to do with his fights, with guns or nothing, we’re suffering, we lost a life,” she told WFLA.