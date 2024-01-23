7-year-old boy from Middlesex County awarded patent for Lego-inspired invention

While most 7-year-olds are learning to read and write, Matthew Sleman has added "awarded first patent" to his list of accomplishments.

As part of its Young Innovators series, the youngster from Monroe was recently recognized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for being one of the youngest patent holders in the country.

Matthew's invention is color-changing building bricks that the fourth grader (he skipped two grades in school) named aquabricks. It is protected by U.S. Patent No. 11,642,606.

According to Matthew's website, aquabricks is a "revolutionary patent-pending technology made by kids for kids." The aquabricks can change color before, during or after assembly.

What makes aquabricks so special is special paint that is applied to the brick. It dries white but becomes clear when wet, and the clear layer reveals the underneath color or markings. As the website said, "It's that simple, but the possibilities are endless and only limited by your imagination!"

According to NJ.com, the idea was sparked after Matthew − then 5 years old − had a conversation with his father Peter about his job as a patent attorney. His dad told him that if he could come up with a "compelling idea," he would help him get a patent.

Ever curious, the youngster wanted to invent something he could patent. Matthew started thinking about his plastic, interlocking building bricks, wondering how he could elevate the fun factor, according to Patent Office, and as Matthew brainstormed ideas for what he could change about the bricks, the idea came to him: why not make the bricks change colors?

While playing with Legos, Matthew was asked by his dad what would make them more interesting. His answer: make them change colors.

The father and son began experimenting with different ways of painting the bricks using specialized paints and water. After many tests, they submitted the patent application in February 2022, and the patent was granted in May.

Matthew "proudly took his invention to class," according to Patent Office.

“Matthew’s story is among those we highlight in a Young Innovators series on our website, featuring several incredible kid and young adult inventors who are already changing the world through problem solving and innovation,” Kathi Vidal, the director of the patent office and the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property, told NJ.com. “We hope more young people will see these stories and realize that they, too, can be inventors. There are no age restrictions.”

